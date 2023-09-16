For the past five years, Yuma High has had a chokehold on the matchup with its biggest rival, Kofa. Last night was no different, as the Criminals (1-4) crushed the Kings (0-5) 49-0 in a battle of winless teams at Irv Pallack Stadium.
It was a particularly special matchup for both sides, as the respective head coaches for both teams are alumni of the football programs which they lead. The win marked the first in the young career of first-year Yuma High head coach Armando Mosqueda.
“It’s an emotional thing for me,” the head coach of the Crims said. “I’ve been a Criminal since I coule talk. I’ve always been a part of this rivalry. Getting a win against Kofa as a player and now my first win as a coach, it’s a roller coaster for me. I was a nervous player and even more so as a coach, but my team had my back and really went out there and played well from the jump.”
“I love the rivalry we have with Kofa. The energy it brings out is special and it’s amazing to watch.”
Yuma High came out swinging, scoring two touchdowns on both of their first two drives, including a 20-yard pass from senior QB Reggie Antone to junior RB Chemar Morales on 4th and 7.
The Crims led 34-0 at half.
Junior WR Nick Amador led the scoring charge for the Crims with seven receptions for 49 yards and three touchdowns. Antone threw for 361yards and five touchdowns. Morales led all rushers with six rushes for 75 yards. Junior corner Jayden Anderson had four touches for 30 yards, a touchdown and an interception on defense.
The Crims host Dysart on the 29th after a bye week. Kofa gets Odyssey Institute at home on the 29th after a bye of its own.
With the fireworks booming and music blasting, the Shamrocks (4-0) put together another convincing win on Friday in its home opener against Thatcher, winning 49-20 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
YC allowed one score to Thatcher in the first half, but otherwise produced numerous turnovers on defense and continued to develop its offense, run by a learning sophomore quarterback in Nash Ott.
Ott was 16-for-24 with 299 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target of the night was junior receiver Sir Stokes, who brought in four catches for 153 yards and a touchdown, while also adding another interception to his growing list of now three with a pick at the end of the first half. His running mate, junior Darryl Coleman had five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including a nice toe-tap grab over the top of a Thatcher defender in the third quarter.
With four games and four wins under his belt, head coach Rhett Stallworth was pleased with the growth of his young signal caller.
“He’s coming around for sure,” Stallworth said. “He is still making his fair share of mistakes with some bad throws and a drive that stalled out, but other than that he kept us going in the game and kept us balanced and moving. He had no turnovers, so any time a sophomore goes in and gets four touchdowns with no turnovers, it’s a good thing.”
Aside from Thatcher’s one score in the second quarter, the starting Yuma Catholic defense responded with a shutout, leading the way for the success on the other side of the ball.
“Our defense is really coming along,” Stallworth added. “We had some penalties that kept a few of their drives alive, so we have to fix that... We are getting better on both sides of the ball and that’s all we can really do.”
Yuma Catholic hosts Arizona College Prep out of Chandler at home next week.
Hawks get first win at Cibola
In the other local-on-local game on Friday night in Yuma, winless 6A opponents Gila Ridge (1-3) and Cibola (0-4) clashed at Cibola, with the Hawks coming away with a 52-26 win.
“It was great to get a win under our belts,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “Our boys played well. We had some struggles defensively and I don’t think the score was what it should’ve been, but I’m glad we came away with a W.”
Despite the most productive night of the season for Cibola, it was the first time this season that the Hawks offense truly clicked, resulting in a runaway Hawks win.
Junior QB Steven Navas was 11-for-19 for the Hawks, throwing for 157 yards and five touchdowns. Senior RB Rishon Keele was extremely strong on the ground, racking up 133 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore WR Presley Cavett and senior TE Richard Bean were Navas’ favorite targets of the evening, each logging two scores.
Despite the loss, Cibola head coach Kasey Koepplin remained optimistic about the things his young team learned in the loss.
“We had much better execution tonight than in any other of our games,” he said. “However, our penalties really hurt us. We had several touchdowns called back and that cost us points. Other than that, we had better execution and are finally starting to figure out what we are doing and playing with it.”
Both teams play nearby California opponents next week on the road. Cibola gets Central, while Gila Ridge plays Brawley.
Rams get back in the win column
After a loss against Cortez last week, Antelope (3-1) bounced back with a 35-14 win over Kingman Academy at home on Friday.
The first half was a rough one for the Rams, as freshman QB Trane threw three interceptions and the Rams trailed 14-12 at the break.
Head coach Hector Ramirez made a QB change at half, giving the ball to junior Abraham Moreno, who was 12-for-16, throwing two touchdowns through the air and rushed for another. Both of his touchdowns were thrown to standout receiver Caleb Martinez.
“We didn’t come out flat-footed today, that was the key,” Ramirez said. “We had to make that change and it worked for us – a next man up mentality. The guys were ready to go and although they made some mistakes, I’m happy with the way we played in the second half.”
Antelope hosts Parker next Friday.
San Pasqual (0-4) had its closest result on Friday night and most productive offensive performance, but it wasn’t enough to beat St. John Paul II, as the Warriors lost 50-28.