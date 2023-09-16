For the past five years, Yuma High has had a chokehold on the matchup with its biggest rival, Kofa. Last night was no different, as the Criminals (1-4) crushed the Kings (0-5) 49-0 in a battle of winless teams at Irv Pallack Stadium.

It was a particularly special matchup for both sides, as the respective head coaches for both teams are alumni of the football programs which they lead. The win marked the first in the young career of first-year Yuma High head coach Armando Mosqueda.

