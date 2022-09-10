It was the Jesus Villapudua show Friday night inside Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field.
The senior rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Criminals past their long-time city rival Kofa High School, 47-0.
Villapudua scored on runs of 15,14, 24 and 29 yards.
But Villapudua didn’t steal the whole spotlight as the Criminals’ defense also took a bow with interceptions by Xander Serna, Manny Garcia and Gio Robinson to go along with two fumble recoveries by Robinson and Andrew Ursula.
“The boys came out rolling and executed on both sides of the ball,” said Yuma Head Coach Bo Seibel.
“We’ve got to keep them focused and get prepared for a tough game next week.”
No details were supplied by Kofa.
The Criminals (2-2) play at Kingman next week.
Kofa (0-2) next plays at home against Cibola (0-2).
Brawley 36, Cibola 0
Cibola High School is still looking for its first touchdown of the 2022 season after being shutout 36-0 Friday night by Brawley High School at Raider Field.
A week ago the Raiders lost 43-0 to Imperial.
“We have to be more consistent and focus on our responsibility,” said first-year Cibola Head Coach Kasey Koepplin.
“Our first drive we did pretty well moving the ball, taking what was available, and executing at a high level. We didn’t come away with a score but the things we did well on that drive showed that we have the ability when we focus and execute.”
Koepplin said mistakes on special teams also played a role in the loss.
“We had a bad snap on a punt that they got for a touchdown, and they blocked another for a touchdown which turned the tide of the game,” said Koepplin. Both miscues were in the second quarter.
“Tryston Hall played well for us defensively, he and Matt Hogan, before he went out with a shoulder injury, were doing well.
“Offensively (quarterback) Carter Rutledge stepped up and for his first varsity start and made some nice throws and played through some tough experiences.”
The Raiders (0-2) face Gila Ridge High School (1-0) next week.
Yuma Catholic 54,
River Valley 19
Yuma Catholic High School senior quarterback Richard Stallworth threw for 495 yards and seven touchdowns as the Shamrocks rolled over River Valley 54-19 Friday night inside Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
Three interceptions spoiled an otherwise stellar night for Stallworth who was 26-for-47.
The senior signal caller spread the glory around, connecting with five different receivers on the scoring tosses. Sophomore Darryl Coleman hauled three of them and had a total of 10 catches for 121 yards on the night.
Yuma Catholic (2-0) is on the road next week at Lake Havasu High School.
Mountainside 36,
San Pasqual Valley 0
WITTMAN – San Pasqual Valley went on the road for its second game of the 2022 season Friday night and was handed a 36-0 loss by host Mountainside.
“We couldn’t get anything going offensively. We made a lot of mental mistakes,” said Warriors Coach Manny Sanchez
No other details were provided.
Antelope-Glendale Prep
GLENDALE – Friday night’s game here between host Glendale Prep and Antelope was postponed because of bad weather.
The game will be played today.
