The 2022-23 season hasn’t been sunshine and rainbows for the Yuma High boys basketball team, but Wednesday night provided an opportunity for the Criminals to end their season on a high note taking on fellow 4A Skyline contender Shadow Mountain at Bob McLendon Court inside The Palace Gym.

The last time the two sides met was on Jan. 20, in a 46-44 nail biter that saw the Criminals come out on top. Yuma High wasn’t in for another repeat performance of the one-possession win on Wednesday night though, taking down the Matadors 88-75 in its season finale.

