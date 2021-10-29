Yuma High continues to knock on the door, but has yet to reap the benefits of competing for 48 minutes.
The Criminals lost their fourth one-possession game of the season in Friday’s 28-20 loss to Vista Grande.
“We have to do the little things right,” said Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel. “Get the job done in the classroom. Get the job done on the field. All around we have to get better as a team, keep growing and put (offensive) series together. And all around execution on offense, defense and special teams.”
The Criminals trailed 14-7 at the half, but quickly dug themselves in a three-score deficit. The Criminals were led by Jesus Villapudua’s 85 yards on 16 carries. The junior also scored a touchdown.
Jaynoah Medel was 9-for-19 for 145 yards and two scores. Julian Goldsborough and Gio Robinson were on the receiving end of those touchdowns.