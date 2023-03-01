Ahead of Tuesday’s contest against Peoria, Yuma High baseball had gone relatively untested. Four wins by six runs or more in which the Crims posted 11 runs three times and doubled it for 22 in the fourth contest was a tremendous start, but a dogfight was bound to come eventually.
That challenge finally came on Tuesday in the form of the Peoria Panthers, with a late sixth-inning rally being the only difference between the two sides on a windy afternoon at Doan Field.
“I told the guys beforehand that not every game is going to be like what we’ve had, don’t get used to putting up runs like that,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “You start playing some competitive opponents and getting into dogfights and today was going to be like that and they had to grind through it.”
Senior pitcher Justin Bouts started on the bump for the Crims, tossing three innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball with four strikeouts before he was ejected due to some self-frustration after some mistakes in the fourth. Junior Rafa Aceves picked up right where he left off, allowing three hits over three innings with no runs and a trio of strikeouts.
In the bottom of the sixth, the dam finally broke for the Criminals, as Yuma High broke the 0-0 stalemate. Sophomore middle infielder Jaime Ruelas got on to lead off the frame with an infield single. Aceves singled up the middle to park runners on first and second with no outs before junior Damian Cabrera was hit on an 0-2 count to load the bases.
Sophomore Deven Aguirebarrena opened the floodgates on a 2-2 count, driving a double into the gap in right-center to score two. Sophomore Gabriel Escobedo then advanced to first on a dropped third strike that Cabrera beat to home for the third run of the frame, while freshman Kevin Garcia grounded out into a fielder’s choice, allowing Aguirebarrena to touch home plate.
Cabrera, originally eager to take the ball after Bouts was ejected, was finally given the nod to shut the door in the seventh which he did dutifully, striking out the side.
With the win Yuma High is now 5-0 on the season and with a cancellation of Wednesday’s contest against Deer Valley in Phoenix likely, the Crims will play at Kofa on Friday night.
“Today was a great win for us,” Johnson added. “We fought through some adversity and handled it well, a good lesson for us in resiliency for the future.”