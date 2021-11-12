For the fourth straight season, Yuma High has defeated Kofa.
The Criminals beat the Kings 44-0 and earned their first win of the season.
“It’s good to come out on top,” said Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel.
Yuma High quickly raced out to a 37-0 lead.
Following an interception by Jaynoah Medel, Medel called his own number on the ensuing drive and ran in for a touchdown. The quarterback tacked on two rushing touchdowns in the win.
Manny Garcia added a rushing touchdown later in the half before Gio Robinson housed an end-around 40 yards for a score.
“Just as a team, they played well,” said Seibel. “We were able to get a lot of guys in (on both sides of the ball). As a whole, they played great. Guys went out there and executed their jobs.”
Yuma High snapped a nine-game losing streak and gave themselves a jolt of momentum headed into the off-season.
“It’s awesome,” said Seibel. “Also sends (the seniors) out on a high note. Those young guys have something to build on and become more hungry.”
Robby Campa also recorded a touchdown in the blowout win over the Kings.
Yuma High moves to 35-26 all-time against Kofa.