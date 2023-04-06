Yuma High baseball earned the season sweep of Moon Valley on Wednesday, defeating the Rockets 13-1 on a beautiful afternoon at home.
With the 19-1 win on March 30 over Moon Valley, the Criminals outscored the Rockets 32-2 across the season series.
Much like the first time the two sides met, the Crims jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday, scoring four in the first and two in the second. Two of the four runs in the first frame came across on a pop-up that was dropped in the infield.
After a disappointing walk-off loss at the hands of Deer Valley of Monday in which the Crims had 15 hits with just four runs to show, Wednesday’s offensive explosion was a welcome sight.
“You can’t let those losses get to you or lose sight of the overall picture,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “That’s baseball and sometimes things don’t go your way, and even on your best days you can be beaten. Our philosophy is that good things are going to happen if you work hard for them and today was a much better day for us.”
Every Yuma batter had at least one hit on the day, for a total of 13. Senior Justin Bouts and junior Damian Cabrera led the pack, both going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Carbrera had a double. Sophomore Eli Lujan was responsible for three runs in the win, including one score on a wild pitch.
“It was one of those days where a lot of guys played and everybody contributed,” Johnson added. “We got to move the lineup around a little bit, try some new things and it’s a good day when all of those things line up.”
Senior Juan Lugo took the hill for the Crims, fresh off a transfer from Yuma Catholic at the beginning of the school year. After sitting out the mandatory first half of the season, Lugo was finally given his chance, tossing three innings in which he allowed just one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.
Lujan and freshman Kevin Garcia each took an inning following Lugo’s start, with Lujan allowing the lone Moon Valley run.
At 5-2 in conference, good enough for second place, Yuma faces Greenway on Thursday to start the two-game set at home.
