Alan Ornelas thought he was a soccer player.
Turns out, he’s not.
He’s a cross country runner, and a pretty good one, so good as it turns out, that he has been selected the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The junior at Cibola High School ran off with the individual championship in the Yuma Union High School District Championships with a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds, and finished 27th out of 157 runners at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I Cross Country State Championships.
All this from a transplanted soccer player.
“I picked soccer when I was little,” said Ornelas during an interview with the Yuma Sun. “The only reason I did cross country was to get into shape for soccer. Then eventually I fell out of love for soccer and just fell in love with cross country.”
The attraction, he said, was the different mindset of the cross country athletes.
“I liked the people,” said Ornelas. “In soccer they’re more competitive and try to go to college for the sport. But in cross country everybody is just there for no reason. All of the kids are cool.”
When he went out for cross country his freshman year, he said he realized he was fast, “and I realized I could beat the other kids,” he said. “I just wanted to beat the other kids.”
Being selected the Yuma region’s runner of the year two years later, however, was a surprise.
“I didn’t think I was going to be the runner of the year, because some of the kids are as fast as me and I wasn’t sure who was more dominate,” said Ornelas.
He said he does not consider himself a team leader, but his coach, Cibola High School varsity cross country Coach Jose Villaseñor, disagrees.
“Alan is a vocal team captain, and a friend to his peers,” said Villaseñor. “Alan is an exceptional individual both on and off the race course.
“Alan Ornelas is an athlete who competes with enthusiasm, passion, and grit,” continued Villaseñor. “Alan Ornelas runs with the intention of finishing on top and helping his team. He is an incredible asset to the program, and not just one of Yuma’s top runners, but in Arizona’s Division I.”
