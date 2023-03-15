Brawley’s Thomas Daffern reeled off his fifth win of the 2023 season Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway, taking the checkered flag in another IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature event.
And he did it the hard way, starting dead last in the 20-lap event.
It was also Daffern’s second straight win.
In other racing action Saturday night, Holtville’s Chris Toth won the IMCA Sport Modified Division feature event; Mesa’s Chaz Baca took home two trophies, winning the IMCA Modified Division feature after starting eighth and the IMCA Stock Car Division feature; and Kevin Reuter, from San Diego, won the IMCA Sport Compact feature event.
Also, Yuma’s Colton Murphy won his second straight Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature and Imperial’s Cody McCollough won the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature event.