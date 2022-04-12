Money talks.
If you don’t think so, ask Tommy Daffern.
The driver from Brawley went home with $1,331 in his pocket Saturday night – $400 because he won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature event and the remaining $931 because he beat Yuma’s Bobby Horton in the process.
Horton, who had won three straight Hobby Stock feature events at Cocopah Speedway since Feb. 19 and four in a row before that, driving a car owned by Somerton’s Frank Cordova, had a price put on his head, or rather a bounty was offered to anyone who could beat Horton Saturday night.
Fans and sponsors chipped in and the bounty reached $931.
And when the 15-lap feature event rolled around, Daffern started on the pole with Horton right beside him. Daffern then held off Horton repeatedly to take the win in a stellar two-car battle at the front of the 14-car field.
“It was one of the best races I’ve seen in a long time,” said Cocopah Speedway’s General Manager Brad Whitfield.
In other racing action Saturday night, Casa Grande’s Bo Pertain won the IMCA Stock Car Division feature; Casa Grande’s Shelby Alves won the IMCA Sport Modified feature; Mesa’s Chaz Baca won the IMCA Modified feature; Yuma’s Hudson Morris saw his five-race win streak win in the IMCA Sport Compact feature, with Mesa’s D.J. Werkmeister taking the win with Morris finishing fourth; Glendale’s John Foster won the Dwarf Car feature; Isabella Cody, from Santee, Calif., won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature; and Yuma’s Maleigha Estrada won the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature.