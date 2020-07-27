For the second time this offseason, the Kofa Kings will be looking for a new head football coach after Dave Bartlett resigned on Friday.
Bartlett, who came out of retirement to be the Kings’ coach, was approved by the Yuma Union High School District in May to become the Kofa coach, but his tenure lasted just three months.
Bartlett suffers from a severe obstructive sleep disorder and has had surgeries scheduled in San Diego. However, both times his insurance company failed to cover 100% of the costs, which ultimately led to his resignation.
"To be honest, it was more insurance motivated than anything, but somebody was after me,” Bartlett said Sunday night. “The only ones suffering through this are the kids.”
Eric Patten, YUHSD’s chief communications officer, said Barlett’s decision was due to a personal reason and not a termination.
Bartlett noted he met with Kofa’s athletic director, Dave King, throughout the week. He also had a sit down with Kofa’s principal, Michael Sharp.
“I emailed Mr. Sharp Thursday because I hadn’t spoken to him directly throughout the week,” Bartlett said. “I told Mr. Sharp, ‘I only want to be here if I feel wanted.’”
On Friday, Sharp and Bartlett met to discuss future plans. According to Bartlett, Sharp had paid non-disciplinary administrative leave papers ready for the coach to sign.
Instead, Bartlett informed the school he would be resigning.
“It was very tough walking away from these Kofa kids that have done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Bartlett said. “Our expectations were extremely high...that’s hard to walk away from, but I have to get (medically) fixed.”
Kofa High School declined to comment on the departure of Bartlett.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.