Jared Davis drove in the lone run of the game with a solo homer to help Arizona Western Baseball (33-15) to a 1-0 win in game one of the Region I Semi-Finals over No. 5 ranked Central Arizona (46-11) on Thursday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz.

Jorge Carvajal threw eight shutout innings, holding the Vaqueros to just five hits and striking out four batters without issuing a walk.

