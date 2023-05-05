Jared Davis drove in the lone run of the game with a solo homer to help Arizona Western Baseball (33-15) to a 1-0 win in game one of the Region I Semi-Finals over No. 5 ranked Central Arizona (46-11) on Thursday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz.
Jorge Carvajal threw eight shutout innings, holding the Vaqueros to just five hits and striking out four batters without issuing a walk.
The game remained scoreless until the seventh inning when Davis took the first pitch he saw in the at-bat deep to left-center, giving the Matadors the 1-0 on his third home run of the season. Davis finished the game with three hits, going 3-for-5.
Roland Marte pitched the ninth inning and worked around three Central Arizona singles in the inning, getting a ground ball double play to thwart the Vaquero’s rally.
Robert Miranda also finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double while Ben Fierenzi, Gabriel Perez, and Noah Roberts all singled in the win.
The Matadors will look to advance to the Region I Final as they take on Central Arizona in game two of the best-of-three series on Friday, May 5, in Coolidge, Ariz., with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.