Racing fans loved Dick Rautenberg.
And racing fans hated Dick Rautenberg.
So it should come as no surprise that the man who went by the nickname “Deacon Dick” was often regarded as the driver who fans loved to hate.
That reputation, along with a propensity for winning, is also part of the reason his name became synonymous with dirt track racing in this corner of the country.
That is also why the icon is now remembered annually with the “Deacon Dick Memorial” out at Cocopah Speedway, where he won the first of 11 driving championships in 1968 at what was then known as Yuma Speedway.
The seventh annual “Deacon Dick Memorial” is scheduled tonight and Saturday at Cocopah Speedway. A full slate of racing is scheduled in the IMCA Modified, Sport Modified, Hobby Stock and Sport Compact Divisions, along with the Mini Dwarfs on Saturday night.
The first race begins at 7 p.m. both days.
The annual event has turned into a popular one for two reasons. First, it honors Rautenberg, who was as popular among drivers and fans as he was unpopular.
Second, because this show is served up one weekend before the mammoth Duel in the Desert event in Las Vegas and the Somerton oval is so similar to The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, drivers from near an far show up to get in some “practice.”
At the top of the list of notables headlining this weekend’s event are former NASCAR stars Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace, who will be racing in the IMCA Modifiied Division.
“It’s going to be an incredible weekend,” said Brad Whitfield, general manager at Cocopah Speedway. “Think about it. We’ve got superstars in the house, honoring one of our own superstars.”
Whitfield is new to the Yuma racing community, and never had the chance to meet Rautenberg. But, fortunately for Whitfiled, Rautenberg’s reputation preceds him.
“I didn’t get to personally meet Mr. Rautenberg, but I’ve heard many stories about the man,” said Whitfield. “And after hearing them, all I can say is he is truly a legend.
“One of my favorite stories I’ve heard about Dick, is when after he’d win a race, if kids would come up to him in the pit afterward and shake his hand, he’d give them a quarter.
“He was a true legend in the sport and a very well respected member of this great community.”
Indeed.
Rautenberg was one of the first drivers to ever race at what was then Yuma Speedway in 1968. And although he didn’t win that first feature event, he still managed to go on and win the track’s first-ever driving championship in the Super Stock Division. And before his career was over he would win 10 more driving titles – the 1973 and 1977 Super Stock crowns at Yuma Speedway; Super Stock crowns at Quechan Speedway in Winterhaven in 1980 and 1981; Mini Stock crowns in Winterhaven in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987; the Mini Stock championship at Yuma Speedway in 1990; and the Sportsman Division championship at Yuma Speedway in 1997.
And in 1999, he logged his 500th career win, at Yuma Speedway.
In 2007 Rautenberg added probably the biggest prize to his already bulging trophy case, when he was inducted into the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame.
“When I saw Dick’s credentials, his being inducted into the Hall was a no-brainer,” said Mark Armijo, one of the Hall of Fame committee members.
If there was ever an original “intimidator,” it was Rautenberg, who gained notoriety not only for his wins but his penchant for getting rough on the race track. One of his fellow racers once won a main event with Rautenberg finishing second, and after crossing the finish line Rautenberg rammed the winner from behind.
When asked what prompted the contact, Rautenberg said, “I didn’t want him to get cocky.”
Also, the story about Rautenberg handing out shiny new quarters to children who would come down to the pit and shake his hand after he’d won a feature event, is true.
And one of the best versions of that story involved a young boy named Mike Corning – who grew up to be a respected dirt track racer himself and was remembered with the inaugural Mike Corning Memorial in September – who showed up and shook Rautenberg’s hand one night, got his quarter and went back to his father’s pit and showed him the quarter.
His father, Larry Corning, another respected racer in his own right, had just traded paint and metal with Rautenberg out on the race track and come out on the losing end. Corning told his son, in no uncertain terms, to take that quarter back where he got it.
Such was Rautenberg’s following – he was loved or despised; there seemed to be no middle ground.
During driver introductions jeers and boos from the grandstand would rain down on the man who became known as the driver the fans truly loved to hate.
Did the noise bother him? Nope.
“As long as they’re making noise, if they’re cheering for me or booing me, that’s all that’s important, that’s all that matters,” said Rautenberg. “It’s when they don’t make any noise at all that I’ll start to worry.”
Rautenberg also owned an auto salvage business in Yuma at one time, where an endless number of local racers pulled parts for their own race cars, always at no charge. That was just a hint of his generosity.
What race fans did not know was the rough and tough racing champion had a soft side and was known for having a huge heart. He was named the Yuma County Citizen of the Year in 2009 for his generosity.
In the story about Rautenberg’s award, it noted that when he learned a program created by the Knights of Columbus to serve spaghetti dinners to the underprivileged would be cancelled due to lack of funding, he immediately donated $1,000, which provided enough funding to continue the dinners for another 23 weeks.
“Those people just needed somebody to give them a hand,” Rautenberg told the Yuma Sun at the time. “I’ve been poor, and jobless and broke, but I’ve never known what it’s like to be hungry. It feels good knowing people won’t be going hungry, especially since it’s spaghetti because I love spaghetti.”
Rautenberg died from prostate cancer on June 15, 2013.