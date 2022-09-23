Dick Rautenberg loved to race. Obviously that is quite the understatement.
Case in point.
The dirt track racing icon in this corner of the country traveled to San Luis, Rio Colorado, Mexico, for a race one Sunday afternoon at a track on the south side of the city, with his Mini-Stock Division Volkswagen in tow.
He won his heat race, and his main event. But not content, he asked the track officials if he could race in the Super Stock Division feature event, if he agreed to start at the back?
The officials said yes, assuming of course that his Volkswagen was no match for the Super Stock field. But Rautenberg, or “Deacon Dick,” as he was known around these parts, proceeded to win that race too, much to the chagrin of the Super Stock drivers with big horsepower V-8 engines under the hood.
“I think I got their attention,” said Rautenberg with a smile afterward as he posed in victory lane with the trophy girl and his third trophy of the day.
Before he retired from the sport, he won 12 driving championships and over 500 races, including those in San Luis.
Yes, Rautenberg loved to race.
In his honor, Cocopah Speedway will open the second half of the 2022 season with the 9th annual Deacon Dick Memorial, scheduled Saturday night at the Somerton oval.
The first race begins at 7 p.m.
The Deacon Dick Memorial will feature a full lineup of IMCA divisions – Modified, Sport Modified, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact and Mod Lites – along with the Mini Dwarfs.
The event will be critical for IMCA drivers chasing track, state, regional and national points because it is one of the last nights on the IMCA point calendar. The IMCA season officially ends Sept. 30.
After Saturday’s event, the fall shows continue to get only better, highlighted by the USAC Western World Championships coming to Cocopah Speedway for the first time in October.
“Our excitement level, for the second half of the season is already through the roof,” exclaimed Cocopah Speedway promoter Brad Whitfield, “and we haven’t even run a race yet.
“We can’t wait to honor the legacy of Deacon Dick on Saturday night. If there ever was a, let’s say, ‘stereotypical’ dirt track racer, or maybe better put, a ’stereotypical champion dirt track racer,” it’s Deacon Dick Rautenberg.
“I never met the man, but from everything I’ve heard about him, he definitely lived up to the hype.”
Rautenberg passed away in 2013, but not before he was inducted into the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2007.
Following Saturday’s show, a regular show is scheduled Oct 1; the Gordie Rivera Memorial Track Championship is scheduled Oct. 15, along with a Trunk or Treat event; the Chapman Chevrolet presents the 55th annual USAC Western World Championships Powered by Yuma Insurance, is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29; the second annual Keith Bryan Memorial Powered by Yuma Lumber is scheduled Nov. 11 and 12; and the season winds up with the annual Turkey Classic Harvest Hustle, scheduled Nob. 25 and 26.
The headline event in the lineup is the two-night USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, in conjunction with the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars, for 410, non-winged sprint cars.
“I don’t know what to expect other than a dang good time,” said Whitfield, referring to the Western World event.
A field of between 80 and 90 of the best sprint car teams in the country is expected to fill the Cocopah Speedway pit.
