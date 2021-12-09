There’s no denying Cibola’s Rori Hoffmeyer creates an intimidating presence at the net.
The 6-foot-1 junior provides a skillful offensive arsenal that is parlayed with her defensive ability to redirect opposing team’s shots.
Hoffmeyer’s efforts this season earned her the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Volleyball Player of the Year honors. Although she consistently performed at a high-level, the news of her winning this award surprised the junior.
“I was kinda shocked,” said Hoffmeyer.
But she understands her efforts throughout the season led to this moment.
“I’ve been putting in the work for it,” said Hoffmeyer. “And it means a lot.”
The junior middle-hitter stuffed the stat sheet and helped propel Cibola into the 6A AIA Play-in round this season. She delivered 49 kills, 120 blocks and 12 aces. She was a member of the 6A Desert Southwest First-Team and All-Tournament team in the Lake Havasu Tournament.
Her accomplishments also include leading the Raiders to yet another Yuma Union High School District Championship.
“Her will to win is enormous and that enthusiastic desire in competition inspires her teammates to be their best,” said Cibola head coach Oscar Chavez.
Hoffmeyer’s best game of the year was against Gila Ridge. The junior rattled off a season-high 13 kills and 20 blocks in the match win. Hoffmeyer’s defense around the net was a major factor in the Raiders’ success this season.
The junior credits her amazing play to her determination more than her skillset.
“It’s my heart,” she said. “It’s just letting people know I can do it, even if they doubt me.”
The road to the playoffs wasn’t easy for Hoffmeyer – or her team. Cibola had to overcome a coaching change early in the season, but that didn’t affect her or Hoffmeyer’s teammates from rallying together.
“Everyone stepped up to be a leader,” she said. “We knew we had to and were on our own as a team (for a bit). We all came together and worked extra hard.”
While Hoffmeyer’s strength is in the middle of the offense, she looks to expand her role on the team next season with preparation beginning during the offseason.
“I’m going to do more work to be (the) outside (hitter),” said Hoffmeyer. “And I’m going to work on my vertical and get more developed on the outside.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.