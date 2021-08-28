Antelope’s defense shined in Friday’s 26-16 win over Highland Prep.
The Rams’ secondary is arguably one of the most talented units and they proved it on the gridiron. In total, the Antelope defense has three pick-sixes with Miguel Carillo housing a 50-yard INT to begin the scoring.
Two-way star Johnathan Whitley intercepted an errant throw with the game on the line and returned it 85-yards for the touchdown to seal the victory.
“We bend a little on defense,” head coach Gary Mauldin said. “(Highland) had a pretty big team. We underestimated their size. We have a very athletic secondary and had the big boys putting pressure on the quarterback. That helped.”
Nemo Cox also had a pick-six for the Rams.
Despite the defensive success, Antelope’s offense struggled in the win. Ivan Lopez scored on a 32-yard touchdown run for the Rams’ only offensive score.
“We need to work on our run game,” Mauldin said. “The passing game opened up a little bit in the second half after some halftime adjustments. We’re a very young offensive line and we have to gel a little bit up front.”
Madison Prep 64, San Pasqual 0
It was a rough opener for the San Pasqual Warriors in their first 11-on-11 game in over a decade.
“It definitely was a good learning experience for the kids,” head coach Daniel Gardner said. “It was a first experience for almost all of the players. We got the first one out of the way...Biggest thing is getting the jitters out.”