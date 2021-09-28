Physicality, speed and winning 50-50 balls were the objectives Arizona Western College men’s head coach Kenny Dale gave his team Tuesday night against Phoenix College.
His Matadors’ men’s team executed to near perfection in the 3-1 win over the Bears.
“I was pretty pleased overall,” Dale said of his team’s effort. “I think things could always go better.”
The game, which was nearly out of reach with AWC commanding a 3-0 lead with under five minutes remaining, got interesting once the Matadors’ goalie made a blunder and allowed a goal to cut the deficit to two.
Phoenix College (3-4, 2-1 ACCAC) generated a touch of momentum and continued to knock on the door.
“I think in the last five minutes there’s a tendency for a lot of guys to think the game is over at a certain point,” Dale said. “It’s never over. One of the things I like about our league is teams fight to the end. We beat Glendale 5-0 on Saturday and the (late stages) of that game, you couldn’t tell we were up 5-0. They fought until the end.”
Reassuring a comeback bid wasn’t in the playbook for Phoenix College, AWC (10-0, 4-0) defender Ethan Warne suffocated the opposition’s attacks. His physicality and speed created havoc in the middle of the defense. He defended aerial passes, swiped balls in transition and made several game-changing blocks by sacrificing his body.
“Ethan is amazing,” Dale said. “He played a great ball. He won most of the flighted balls that came toward him. He has good technical ability. He has the technical skills of an attacking player and he can solve a lot of problems really quickly. He’s also turning into a leader … We’re really proud of how Ethan played.”
While Warne and the defensive unit pitched a near shutout, the Matadors’ offensive attack sizzled once again. AWC scores nearly six goals a game, and despite being limited to half that number, the Matadors were the aggressors early.
Following a turnover, AWC’s Ridwane Boukarra found himself isolated at the top of the box, he danced through the defense to create a better angle at the net and dribbled a low-liner into the back of the net to start the night’s scoring.
Haruki Nishimura placed himself perfectly to chip in a rebound in the net later in the first half and Burak Cuban delivered a shot into the back of the night in the second half.
