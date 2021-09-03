Yuma Catholic junior gunslinger Richard Stallworth wanted 5,000 passing yards this season. Following Friday’s 67-0 victory over Bourgade Catholic and his 390 yards and six touchdowns, Stallworth is well on his way to becoming the first 5,000-yard passer in Arizona history.
But the storyline Friday was the Shamrocks’ defense which pitched its second consecutive shutout to begin the season. Yuma Catholic forced three turnovers courtesy of a Dez Esquivel and Austin Priest interception. The Shamrocks also recovered a fumble and the defensive line harassed Bourgade’s quarterback all night.
“The defense was the star of the night,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
“He couldn’t breathe, let’s put it that way,” Stallworth added about his team’s defensive pressure on the opposing quarterback.
He noted the Shamrocks defensive line tallied around four sacks and “if it wasn’t a two-yard pass, it wasn’t going to happen.” For back-to-back weeks Yuma Catholic’s defense has stifled the opponents’ scheme, and with their veteran leadership on that side of the ball, strong performances will likely continue.
Offensively, the Shamrocks’ quarterback found nine different targets in the passing game, and six different receivers hauled in touchdowns.
“We just played the game that was in front of us,” Stallworth said. “They bailed everyone out and only rushed three. They tried to take away the deep stuff so we had to go underneath to get success. We nickled and dimed it...Not perfect play.”
Austin Rush tallied a game high 10 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Zach Castenda, Austin Priest, Jarred Marquez, Justin Erath and Dez Esquivel all got touchdown passes on the night. And despite a record-setting performance last Friday, Mario Martinez failed to record a reception despite the onslaught of yards through the air.
Not just one, but two Stallworths scored on the night. Coach Stallworth’s younger son, freshman tailback Rocky Stallworth, found the endzone late in the fourth quarter, adding to the list of Stallworth family members who have scored over the years.
“It was cool,” coach Stallworth said. “He’s a freshman...the cool part was him running over a couple kids to get to the endzone and score in a varsity game. All of our young running backs got some good reps.”
Not only did the Shamrocks score offensively and pitch a shutout defensively, senior defensive back DJ Sakay found the endzone on a punt return.
