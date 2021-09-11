Yuma Catholic’s defense has its eyes on the prize ... and Yuma’s bakeries better be ready.
The unit is rewarded with doughnuts every Saturday morning when they allow zero points on the scoreboard, and for the third consecutive week, the Shamrocks’ defense delivered as they demolished Coolidge 58-0 Friday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
“We want our doughnuts every (Saturday morning),” YC senior linebacker Dez Esquivel said regarding his unit’s mindset each game.
The YC (3-0 AIA) defense generated nine points, as Esquivel jumped a slant route and waltzed into the shiny navy blue-painted end zone from 30-yards out. Jaxson Jones also made an eye-opening play after he shed his block and wrapped up the ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
“I saw it the whole time,” Esquivel said on his interception. “As soon as he threw it, I jumped on it.”
Austin Rush provided an interception later for the defense as they forced three turnovers on the night.
While the defense shined for the third straight game, the special teams unit sparked an unusual start to Friday’s contest. Coolidge opted to deliver an onside-kick to begin the game, but YC wasn’t fooled by the trickery.
Junior defensive end Rhett Vance scooped up the onside attempt and raced down the sidelines for a 45-yard touchdown return to put the Shamrocks up 7-0 in the first six seconds of the game.
“I haven’t seen (an onside return for a TD) to start the game before,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We knew it was coming. We talked about it before the game...We just happened to scoop it and go. Our kids were prepared.”
The Shamrocks retaliated on the ensuing kickoff by attempting an onside kick of their own. Unlike Coolidge’s attempt, YC dove on the loose ball and retained possession.
“I’m friends with the (Coolidge) coach over there and we’ve had ongoing stuff with onside kicks in the past,” Stallworth said. “So, we came out and did what we did and it worked.”
A packed stadium ignited the defense’s performance, but they had to wait for the Shamrock offense to wake up. YC turned the ball over on downs on its opening drive and proceeded to throw an interception later in the first quarter. However, like most nights, the Shamrocks were able to make quick adjustments before producing 42 first half offensive points.
“I think our guys just decided to play some football,” Stallworth said. “We had a couple TDs called back, but (Coolidge) did some different stuff as far as trying to cover us...We made our guys work through it because each week people are coming up with different ways to stop our offense. You have to treat it like practice for a while.”
And it was the emergence of junior two-way star Justin Erath that ignited the offense. His 6-foot-3 frame provided a nightmare matchup for the opposing Coolidge defensive back.
Erath hasn’t been targeted much the first two weeks, but he reeled in three touchdown passes on three catches totaling 50 yards.
“I saw that tiny guy on my big ‘ole 6-foot-3 tight end, I knew I had a mismatch,” YC quarterback Richard Stallworth said. “I knew I had to take advantage of that while I had it.”
Erath’s best receiving touchdown came on a 20-yard strike which Stallworth delivered beautifully over the outstretched arms of the defensive back. Stallworth ended his night 20-for-30 with 285 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Mario Martinez, the state’s leading pass catcher in 3A, found his stride again in the passing game as he caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Early in the game when the Shamrocks had troubles passing the football, they relied on their run game for the first time this season. The rushing attack tallied 121 yards on the ground and was led by DJ Sakay’s lone touchdown on the ground.
The Shamrocks will travel to ALA-Gilbert North next week in a clash between the top-two 3A teams in the state.