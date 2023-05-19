Following the retirement of Patrick Cunningham, Chelsea Dewey has been named Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season after serving as an assistant coach under Cunningham for the last three seasons.

For the first time in program history, the Lady Matadors will have a new head coach as Dewey slides one chair over to assume the role of Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach. In the three seasons Dewey has served as an assistant coach, the Lady Matadors have won 57 games, posting a 57-21 record, winning the Region I championship in 2022, and earning the program’s second-ever trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

