Following the retirement of Patrick Cunningham, Chelsea Dewey has been named Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season after serving as an assistant coach under Cunningham for the last three seasons.
For the first time in program history, the Lady Matadors will have a new head coach as Dewey slides one chair over to assume the role of Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach. In the three seasons Dewey has served as an assistant coach, the Lady Matadors have won 57 games, posting a 57-21 record, winning the Region I championship in 2022, and earning the program’s second-ever trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.
“What a tremendous opportunity to lead young women at Arizona Western. This does not happen without Coach Pat” Said Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach Chelsea Dewey. “I just want to thank him and honored to continue what he built. I’m just excited to get to work.”
Dewey has helped oversee the development of three All-American selections in her three seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona Western, including First Team All-American selection Alliance Ndiba and Honorable Mention All-Americans, Teresa Da Silva and Kristol Ayson.
“Chelsea has been an integral part of the success the program has had the last three seasons,” said Athletic Director Jerry Smith. “We are looking for exciting things for Arizona Western Women’s Basketball for years to come.”
Prior to Arizona Western, Dewey spent three years at her alma mater, Missouri Western University where she served as a graduate assistant following her playing career. As a player, Dewey helped the Griffons to an NCAA DII National Tournament appearance and was named First Team All-MIAA as a senior, leading the Griffons with 13.3 points per game.