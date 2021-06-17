In their first summer tournament, the 18U Yuma Diablo’s travel baseball team played five games in two days at the Four Corners 12 team baseball tournament in Goodyear. In the semifinals the Diablo’s battled back from a 0-4 deficit, and won 5-4. Despite the comeback, the Diablos finished as the tournament’s runner-up after losing in the championship game.
Diablos fight hard in first offseason tournament
Jackson Ramer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.