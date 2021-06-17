Yuma Diablos

Front row: From left Beto Romero, Aydon Guzman, Tony Torres, Oscar Nogales Jr, Silvester Curiel, Chris Macias, Tony Alvarez, Back row Left to Right: Coach Oscar Nogales Sr., Coach Bobby Guzman, Anthony Yee, Blake Avila, Christian Ramos, Sal Herrera, Alex Banuelos, Chris Pacheco, Alex Lachepel, Coach Faron Owl

 LOANED PHOTO

In their first summer tournament, the 18U Yuma Diablo’s travel baseball team played five games in two days at the Four Corners 12 team baseball tournament in Goodyear. In the semifinals the Diablo’s battled back from a 0-4 deficit, and won 5-4. Despite the comeback, the Diablos finished as the tournament’s runner-up after losing in the championship game.

