Two Yuma Catholic boys wrestling stars signed their National Letters of Intent on Monday afternoon.
Jayden Dobson, a reigning three-time state champion, and Jacob Navarro, a state runner-up this year in the 126 division, each signed their NLIs to Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“I feel very relieved,” Navarro said when he put pen to paper.
Dobson added: “It’s crazy. (This moment) came a lot quicker than I thought.”
The duo of Shamrocks will be rooming together at Southwestern Oregon. The two best friends believe having each other will provide a calming effect as they transition to college life 17 hours away from home.
“It’s good,” Navarro said. “I won’t be as homesick.”
Neither Dobson nor Navarro have had the opportunity to see the campus in-person yet, but from the photos and videos they’ve observed online, they’re excited to escape the Arizona heat and live on the beach.
“It looks like a place you’d feel welcomed at,” Dobson said.
Dobson, who won state at three different weight classes, plans on wrestling as a heavyweight at the next level. In his four years at the varsity level (three at Yuma High and one at YC), Dobson compiled a 130-21 record (98 pins) and won three straight AIA wrestling championships.
His goal at SOCC is to polish his skills and eventually earn another scholarship to further his career.
“The coaches talked about (getting us to the next level),” Dobson said. “They’re pretty successful in getting guys to a higher level and I liked the sound of that.”
Navarro aims to wrestle at 132-pounds his first season at SOCC. In his four year career, he posted a 114-33 record (90 pins) and earned back-to-back top-five finishes at the AIA state wrestling meet.
Dobson plans on majoring in nursing, while Navarro remains undecided.
