With footwork that seems to fool every defender in sight, Yuma Catholic’ Sebastian Quintero continues to dazzle around the net.
The senior forward – for the second time this week – scored six goals in a game., the most recent coming in Thursday’s 9-0 victory over St. John Paul II.
While acknowledging his unthinkable week of scoring, Quintero credits his results to his teammates.
“It’s just the teamwork and effort that goes into practice,” the soft-spoken Quintero said about his performances this week. “It’s just because of my coaches and my team.”
YC head coach Ralph Evans said Quintero is not the same person on the field in games and practices than he was in the post game interview.
“That was a different Sebastain then we see on the field,” Evans said. “In practices and such, he’s kind of a clown and a lot more outgoing.”
Against an unmatched St. John Paul’s team, the Shamrocks were able to dominate from start to finish. The No. 2 ranked Yuma Catholic (8-1 AIA) boys soccer team unleashed goal after goal and the scoring began minutes into the game when Quintero legged in a shot past goalkeeper Carlos Encinas.
“It seemed like (Quintero) got off to a slow start,” Evans said, “but then at the end of the game he has all of the goals. This year compared to years past, he’s a little more precise and a lot more patient than he has been in the past. He positions himself well.”
Quintero would tack on another one, and another one and eventually capped off the blowout win with a rocket shot with 11 seconds remaining before the game was called.
Whether Quintero was tripled-teamed and lost in between the white shirts of St. John Paul, he seemed to magically escape the frenzy of defenders draped over him and find the back of the net with his incredible footwork.
“(His footwork) is second to none,” Evans said. “And he’s got speed. He’s not a very big kid, but when he’s on the field, he’s 10-feet tall and bulletproof. I think that’s just pure confidence in himself. He’s got such great ball control.”
Despite Quintero leading all of 3A with 16 goals (tied for 2nd in the state), the Shamrocks aren’t solely reliant on Quintero’s foot.
Saul Martinez scored the game’s third goal. The senior found himself isolated in the middle of the box before lacing a screaming kick past Encinas.
Later in the game, Alexis Hernandez collected himself after receiving the ball off a ricochet and knocked one through the two goal posts.
Izayah Rooks delivered a goal of his own as well. In Rooks’ second year ever playing soccer, he’s established himself as one of the leading scorers on the Shamrocks’ team.
“He’s a senior, but just his second year playing for us,” Evans said. “Last year, he came to me and said he wanted to play soccer and I wish I had him for all four years. It’s so amazing to see that kid’s growth.”
The offense wasn’t the only unit playing outstanding ball Thursday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. The Shamrocks’ defense shut down essentially any Lions attack.
YC controlled possession for every minute in the first half thanks to its defense quickly regaining control and pushing the ball down the field.
Anchoring the middle of the defense is junior Christian Perez, who had to sit the first six games of the season.
“He’s really solidified our midfield,” Evans said. “He’s really a commanding presence and controls the midfield. Before him, we didn’t really have that and it cost us and slowed down our momentum. Since he’s been playing, he’s been really dominant back there.”
Since dropping their season opener against American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, the Shamrocks are on an eight-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents 47-11.
Evans says his team, which is mixed with seniors and underclassmen, didn’t have any chemistry at the beginning of the season, but as the year progressed, he’s noticed tremendous strides in his team’s performances.
“It was just horrible to watch,” Evans said about the season-opening loss. “I was expecting so much and thought, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to happen’...and it’s just progressively gotten better as we create more chemistry.”
YC will hit the road Monday to face 6A Hamilton to try and extend their winning streak to nine.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.