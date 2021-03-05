Both teams entered Friday’s regular-season finale on a two-game losing streak.
While Cibola is positioned for a playoff spot come Saturday, Shadow Ridge aimed to play the role of the spoiler.
On a night where the defenses outshined the offenses, the game came down to a Jesus Canez penalty kick in the final five minutes.
Canez had gotten behind the Shadow Ridge defense with the ball before getting knocked to the ground by the goalkeeper. The play resulted in a yellow card and a Raiders’ (6-4 AIA) penalty kick against the Stallions’ (3-9-1) backup goalie.
The junior forward whistled a low screamer into the left side of the net to score the game’s only goal.
“(Canez) was dangerous all night,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. “He created a bunch of chances for us and converted on the chance he created.”
Cibola’s offense controlled possession the entire night and executed their passes through the lanes, but had a tough time getting clean looks at the net. The Stallions’ backline – despite being on their heels all night – did a good job of eliminating the easy opportunities.
“We created a lot, but couldn’t find that final ball to get into the back of the net,” Claudio said. “Overall, it’s a good win for us. They were a good, physical team.”
The difference Friday was Cibola goalkeeper Luis Pablo Rivera, who was making his first career start.
The junior goalie – despite getting limited opportunities for a save – made several leaping and diving stops to keep the Stallions off the scoreboard, but Rivera’s best moment came with under 90 seconds in the match with Cibola up 1-0. With a scrum of players inside the box trying to poke in the game-tying goal, Rivera deflected all of the shots from the net.
“He did well,” Claudio said. “He was good, calm and patient. He had a couple little blunders in there, but took some deep breaths and preserved the win.”
Currently No. 12 in the AIA’s 6A rankings, the Raiders are positioned for another playoff bid. And after snapping their two-game skid, Cibola is feeling inspired after Friday’s w in.
“It’s a good momentum booster,” Claudio said. “That’s kind of been our MO all year and just having to battle out some wins. It’s a confidence booster.”
The playoff brackets will be released Saturday morning at 9.
