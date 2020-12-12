Yuma Catholic’s stellar season came to a screeching halt Saturday night.
The Shamrocks showed up for a shootout, but lost their top gunslinger in the early stages.
YC quarterback Richard Stallworth’s sensational year came to an end after three drives in the top-seeded Shamrocks’ 38-14 loss to 2nd-seeded Snowflake in the AIA’s 3A state championship game.
“We get this to this point and had a disastrous strike right away,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
Already trailing 14-0 and staring at their biggest deficit of the season, the sophomore quarterback took a hit after a throw that ultimately had him in a sling on the sidelines for the remainder of the game.
Coach Stallworth said after the game he believes his son Richard broke his collarbone.
“We’re going to go to the hospital and see if he needs surgery or see what we need to do right away to make it better,” coach Stallworth said.
The Shamrocks – already stunned by the two-score deficit – were shaken seeing their leader exit the game.
“We had to respond to adversity, that’s life,” YC receiver Jonah Leon said. “Adversity is going to hit you in life and you can either lay down or fight. We didn’t come out on top, but we learned a lot.”
Logan Rush took over the reins late in the first quarter down 21-0 and failed to generate anything offensively as the Lobos controlled a four-score lead at the half.
“With our other quarterback, we’re not as versatile,” Stallworth said. “That’s not his fault. He just doesn’t have as many reps.”
Watching from the sidelines and draped in a blanket, QB Stallworth said he was proud to see his teammates continue to fight and bring life to YC in the third quarter.
“I’m more than proud (of Logan),” Stallworth said. “I can’t help but cry knowing I let my team down going out that way and I wish I could have kept fighting with them. But Logan is a heck of an athlete and he stepped in there. No matter what capacity, Logan did the best we could ask. He’s a heck of a player to step into that situation.”
Despite trailing by a 28-0 score at the half, the Shamrocks didn’t quit. Yuma Catholic came out running the “wildcat”, with the center snapping the ball directly to a running back, to begin the second half and scored on a Jarred Marquez 73-yard touchdown run.
The Shamrocks then recovered the ensuing onside kick and proceeded to score on a Devon Black 19-yard run.
“It was just about pride,” Stallworth said in his halftime message. “These guys weren’t invincible and we thought (Snowflake) was tired and we thought we could move the football on the ground.”
The Shamrocks tallied 193 yards on the ground, but the most questionable decision in the run game came early in the fourth quarter with YC inside the one, facing fourth and goal.
With an opportunity to close the gap to 10, YC attempted to attack the middle of Snowflake’s powerful defensive line and were stuffed short.
Snowflake would then march 98 yards and seal the victory.
With or without Stallworth, Snowflake’s line of scrimmage play on both sides of the ball was the difference maker. The Lobos were generating push essentially every rushing attempt and lived in YC’s backfield defensively.
Star running back Terren Green was a physical downhill runner and finished the night with three touchdown runs.
“Our defense came out flat. They shoved it down our throats,” YC linebacker Dezmend Esquivel said. “Props to them. They were some big boys. It felt like hitting a brick wall.”
The size difference upfront was noticeable from the get go and a big reason why the Lobos were so successful this year.
“They’re bigger and more physical at the line of scrimmage,” Coach Stallworth said. “Their O-line and D-line won this game for them. There’s no doubt. (Snowflake) is here because of their line and the running backs run tough.”
Yuma Catholic’s chance to win a fourth state title in school history fell short, but the challenges of finishing a season in a pandemic is an accomplishment itself.
YC senior receiver Jonah Leon, who’s witnessed two state title losses, has nothing to hang his head about.
“I’m so proud how much we grew as a team and how hard we worked together,” he said. “We never quit. We could have laid down and given them the game, but we came back firing…We couldn’t end like this. We had to come back and fight. We scared them for a little bit and I’d do anything to come back and play with these guys next year.”