Hard work and dedication are paying off for Madison Mathews.
Her determination inside the classroom and on the softball field has given her the opportunity to extend her playing days while furthering her education.
On Wednesday at Sunrise Optimist Recreation Complex, Mathews put pen to paper and signed her National Letter of Intent to Northern Illinois University.
“It’s so exciting,” Mathews said. “After years of waiting for even an offer and to now sign, it’s incredible at this point.”
There’s no surprise why college coaches came looking for Mathews.
During her two-plus years on varsity at Cibola (junior season cut short due to COVID-19), Mathews has posted a career .444 batting average, 103 hits, 79 runs batted in and 13 home runs.
The decision to sign with NIU was easy for Mathews. She’s visited the NIU campus twice, including her most recent visit in January of this year.
Mathews mentioned during her last trip she saw snow for the first time.
Going from the extreme heat of Yuma to the brutal cold of DeKalb (Ill.) can be unsettling, but Mathews is eager to explore the new challenges that wait ahead.
“I’m very nervous about the transition (of weather), but I’m also very excited,” she said. “It’s going to be really magical seeing snow fall again.”
Not only did the weather difference influence Mathews during her trip, her relationship with the NIU coaching staff also helped her ultimately decide to choose the university. She explained how the coaching staff made her feel like she has a family away from home.
“The coaches are so amazing,” she explained. “They are so welcoming. I’m going to have a great support system while I’m there.”
While on campus, Mathews also had the opportunity to jell with her new teammates and classmates.
“I love their vibe,” she said. “I loved the way they interacted with me. They’re very humble people and I’m so excited to meet more of them. I also met people in my class and I’m so excited to become best friends with them.”
Mathews isn’t only taking her exceptional softball talents to NIU, she’ll arrive on campus with two associates degrees (Associates of Science in Sciences and an Associates of Arts in Political Science).
She has been taking classes at Arizona Western College to earn the degrees while participating in three varsity sports at Cibola.
“I’ve always been so busy, so thinking about anything else I’ve been doing is crazy, but it’s always just pushing the envelope and doing the most I can do,” she said. “I just wanted to push myself.”
Her ambition is to receive a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration/Public Policy and enter law school at NIU. Eventually, Mathews wants to be a lawyer who works with non-profit organizations which deal with civil rights issues.
Mathews has one year remaining at Cibola and her goal is simple: “I’d love to be a state contender.”
Stephanie Tapia signs to play at Pima Community College
Cibola’s Stephanie Tapia never envisioned playing at the collegiate level, but her drive to improve and develop as a player earned her a scholarship to play softball at Pima Community College in Tuscon.
She signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning at Sunrise Optimist Recreational Complex.
“When I was little, I clearly wasn’t the best at playing, but I wanted to prove people wrong and show them I can do something and be successful,” Tapia said. “With all the extra work I did, it’s helped who I am today.”
The decision to sign with Pima College was easy for Tapia as she fell in love with the coaching staff.
“They’re really family orientated,” she said. “Just meeting the coaches was a perfect match. They’re really supportive and great people.”
Cibola softball head coach Shelly Baumann mentioned during the ceremony that Tapia’s smile and hard work were things she always enjoyed seeing on and off the field.
Entering her senior season, Tapia has a career .341 average to go with 57 hits, 53 runs batted in and four home runs.
