Braden Hunt stood on the first tee box March 16 at Camelback Golf Club’s Padre Course.
The slimmed-down 16-year-old retrieved a 4-iron out of his bag, aligned his golf ball on the tee and surveyed the narrow fairway with bunkers snugged tightly along his intended target line.
As he watched his Titleist Prov1 ball nestle into the fairway trap, Hunt faced a mix of emotions following his painful journey as he battled cancer during the previous 10 months.
“I just stepped up there and took a deep breath,” he said.
Despite the imperfect start, Hunt’s first competitive shot in nearly 11 months filled him with gratitude.
He then marched through the difficult layout, posting a 1-over par round of 37, the best score on the day for the Shamrocks’ golf team.
“That felt amazing,” Hunt recalled.
Incredible, considering Hunt had practiced for only three weeks prior to YC’s season-opening match.
The diagnosis
Sixty-two days before Hunt stood on the tee at Camelback Golf Club, he and his family were in the hallway of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Following a celebration by the medical staff on hand, Hunt rang the bells - signaling his treatment with chemotherapy was officially over.
The agonizing quest to overcome non-Hodgkin's Burkitt lymphoma (NHL) finally ended - ever-so-sweet news doctors delivered to Hunt Jan. 13.
“It was the happiest (news) I’d heard all year,” Hunt said. “It meant the world to me. I knew I could get back golfing again. That was an incredible day.”
His release from the hospital came 262 days after doctors relayed the life-changing cancer diagnosis.
Hunt knew something was wrong two weeks earlier when he felt discomfort and a bump appeared on the right side of his abdomen.
The family immediately scheduled an appointment with his physician.
During the checkup, the pediatrician determined his liver was enlarged and informed the Hunts that Braden should head to the hospital.
Hunt quickly underwent blood work to gather further information on the then-unknown situation.
The tests soon revealed acute pancreatitis.
Later, Hunt was able to undergo a CT scan. He and his family, still unsure about the diagnosis, drove to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for additional tests the following morning.
On May 21, 2020, the 16-year-old learned he had cancer.
“(Receiving the news) was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through in my life,” Chuck Hunt, Braden’s father, said. “As a parent, you want that to be you, not your children. No children should be diagnosed with cancer as far as I’m concerned.”
Despite the uncertain future, Hunt entered the treatment process with a positive outlook and did not let the frightening diagnosis crush his spirits.
“I wasn’t really upset because the doctor said I wasn’t going to die,” Hunt admitted. “I had a near-90% chance of living...I knew I was going to get through it.”
And did he ever.
Hunt’s doctors informed him that the average recovery time to defeat NHL was roughly two years. Hunt accomplished the feat in less than eight months.
“I can tell you my 16-year-old son impressed me more than anybody ever has,” Chuck said. “He never questioned why. He just went after it and got it done..It takes a strong person.”
Treatment
Hunt refused to let the mass beneath his ribs conquer him. Yet, nothing in life can prepare a person, much less a 16-year-old high school sophomore, for chemotherapy.
The process can be crippling. Powerful drugs with ample side effects are administered to kill the fast-growing harmful cells in the body.
The team of doctors caring for Hunt initially anticipated that he would undergo six rounds of chemo. In the end, he battled through 10 rounds.
Hunt underwent further tests this past April to monitor the mass in his body. The results indicated the tumor continues to shrink.
“It was ever so slight,” Angela said, “but we will take that.”
During the numerous three-hour trips between his Yuma home and the hospital in Phoenix, Hunt endured serious physical and mental anguish. In time, he adapted.
“The first three (rounds) was tough,” he admitted, “but eventually your body gets used to (the pain). I knew what to expect.”
He was typically in the hospital for six days following each round and returned home for four days before making the trek back to Phoenix.
Throughout the trying situation, Hunt's father witnessed his child mature and develop into an adult.
“That takes a man right there,” he added. “It's mind-blowing, the strength he has.”
Hunt’s parents spent the entire process by their son’s bedside. Yet due to COVID-19 protocols, only one parent was allowed in the room’s single-visitation chair.
Chuck and his wife, Angela, swapped shifts routinely, usually one walking in the front entrance on the bottom floor of the hospital as the other exited the building.
Most of the time, despite his usual visitors, Hunt rarely had the stamina to stand, walk, or even eat.
“I felt very fortunate every time they were there with me,” Hunt said.
While he lay in his bed in agonizing pain, the avid golfer occupied himself by thinking of the game he loved and the day he would eventually return to the course.
Hunt constantly watched YouTube videos about swings, observed virtual teachers’ lessons and performed mental repetitions of executing his own swing.
When he did have the strength to stand, Hunt practiced his putting stroke with a putter provided by Angela on an artificial green in his room.
Golf was rarely far from Hunt's thoughts as he lay in bed.
“Every day I was either asleep, watching (golf) videos or putting,” he said. “I was just mentally hitting the ball.”
When his chemotherapy sessions ended, the Shamrocks’ top-golfer was more than ready to tackle the mental demands awaiting him on the links.
Hunt was undaunted when his first tee shot in nearly a year ended up in the sand.
“Followed it up with an approach to inside five-feet,” he said. “From there, I knew I’d have a good day.”
While Hunt’s outlet revolved around the game of golf, his parents’ coping mechanism to get through the situation was a bit more challenging.
“It affects our whole family life,” Chuck said. “Nothing’s routine besides going to the hospital...It was tough. I’m not speaking for (my wife), but it took a toll on her. It knocks some years off your life as a parent.”
Support group
The drive to and from Phoenix became the norm for Hunt. And the treatments took their toll.
“He had to get hurt numerous times because he knew what was in store with the chemo,” Chuck said. “They try to kill you with chemotherapy.”
The community’s love and support helped Hunt along the way.
Often when Hunt returned home from Phoenix, a gathering of friends waited at the Hunt family home, providing encouragement and support, even when he wasn’t physically capable of saying hello.
“(Braden) has some incredible friends,” Chuck added. “The support he had was just incredible.”
The outreach of prayers and support didn’t stop at the Yuma city limits. Church groups and people as far away as Nashville (Tenn.) sent letters encouraging and praying for the strong-hearted high school student and his family.
Angela Hunt is ever thankful to the staff at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital for rising to the occasion day after day to care for her son.
“The Phoenix Children’s Hospital (staff) was just awesome,” Angela said. “It’s like a well-oiled machine... It’s just an awesome place if you have to go through something like this.”
The Hunts pray no family has to endure the struggle and uncertainty they have faced the past 12 months.
Braden, of course, will never be the same. In some ways, he has never been better.
#BHuntStrong
Family friend Kristi Hughes no longer wanted to sit on the sidelines.
In her efforts, Hughes organized the #BHuntStrong campaign.
The fundraising venture began as the organization held blood drives while Hunt continued to fight cancer.
Hughes, unfamiliar with the game of golf, then arranged a charity tournament April 23 at Yuma Golf and Country Club to celebrate Braden overcoming cancer.
“(Kristi) wanted to do something for us and understands how much Braden loves to play golf,” Angela said.
The list of sponsors and players exceeded Kristi’s and the family’s expectations.
“The support was overwhelming,” Chuck said. “Yuma just rallies, especially when children are in need. It was incredible to watch.
Medical, traveling and lodging expenses can drown families in troubling times. However, the Hunt family is fortunate enough to be able to decline all the proceeds gathered at the event.
Instead, the $46,000 raised will go to the Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Cancer Foundation to support community families dealing with similar experiences.
“We wanted to give back to the Yuma community,” Angela said.
Eyeing state
Now, following his harrowing journey and recovery, Hunt is prepared to lead Yuma Catholic to the AIA Division III State Golf Tournament at the Omni Tucson National Sonoran Course on Monday and Tuesday.
The Shamrocks will tee off as the top Division III Section II team.
Hunt is the fourth-ranked Section II individual and 46th among all Division III golfers.
In the six rounds calculated into his rankings, Hunt’s scoring average per nine holes is 39.8.
From watching videos in his hospital bed to finding instant success on the course, the junior golfer is prepared to tackle the most important tournament of the year.
“I’m ready,” Hunt said. “Mentally, I know I can do good.”
While Hunt attacks the Sonoran Course, his parents are aiming to be in attendance.
“The best thing is to see him out on the golf course playing,” Angela, fighting back tears, said. “Watching him suffering in a hospital room to now be out here (playing) is amazing. I love watching him play. I love watching him smile when he hits a good shot.”