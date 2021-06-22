Drop it like it's hot

John McMahen rolled up a win in the Boys Championship Division during Monday’s Southwest PGA Junior Prep Tour, Yuma District event at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.
The event was the fourth of the summer for the golfers who range in age from 18 to six years old.
Next up is the Southwest PGA Junior Championship, June 23 an 24, at Camelback Golf Club, for those who have qualified.
McMahen short an 82 Monday to outdistance his nearest challenger in the group, Brennan Reese, by eight strokes.
Brody Driedger, meanwhile, also shot an 82 to lead all boys in the 15-18 group. Nathaniel Golding was second and Isaiah Hernandez was third.
On the girls side, Elizabeth Felix led all players with an 83, playing in the 13-14 group.
Nicole Rascon led the girls 15-18 group; Trent Karvoski led the boys 13-14 group with an 80; and Devyn Chavez and Scout Reese both shot 40 to lead the boys 11-12 group.
Also, Etzel Golding was first in the girls 11-12 group; Ian Williams led he boys 9-10 group; Yari Felix was first in the girls 9-10 group; and Oliver House finished first in the boys 7-8 group ad Jovan Rodriguez was second.