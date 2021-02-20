Dysart’s Daryian Matthews made his name known inside Yuma High’s gymnasium Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 forward was unstoppable for most of the game in the Demons’ 63-33 win over the Criminals as he notched 23 points.
However, despite the lopsided scoreboard, the Criminals were in the game for three quarters.
At half the Demons led by 19 and extended their lead to as much as 23 in the opening period, but it was all Criminals in the third quarter as the home team aimed for a comeback.
“Again, there were some adjustments on defense,” Yuma High head coach Curt Weber said about his message at the break. “It wasn’t about X’s and O’s in the defense, we just had to do a better job of blocking out and things like that.”
While the Criminals tried to get back to the basics around the glass, Matthews made a living on the glass against Yuma High, hauling in 15 of his 23 rebounds in the opening 16 minutes.
But it was Jacob Herrera’s defensive effort against the high-flying Matthews in the third quarter that helped the Criminals pull within 12.
“I give a lot of credit (to Jake Herrera), he battled (Matthews) hard,” Weber said. “He was wiped. Five games in six days and he told me he was just exhausted...It’s a war.”
Sparking the offensive scoring for Yuma High was Nathan Villalobos. He had a team-high 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
However, the moment the fourth quarter began, it was all Demons. Dysart jumped off to a 21-1 run and put the game away.
“We haven’t had a chance to correct anything,” Weber said due to having just one practice in the last seven days. “It’s all games. We’re just trying to teach and communicate to these kids on a white board.”
The Criminals have now lost two straight games and will look to bounce back Monday against Buckeye Union.