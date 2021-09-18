In the Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball, Dave Echols and Chris Patane were 1st net with a 13 under par 59. The teams of Joe Gomez and Miguel Zendejas, JC Salazar and Edgar Guzman and Rick Farris and Roy Browning all tied for second at 62. Leonard Gomez Gabe Plaza won gross with a 62. Danny Seul and Tyler Swartzendruber were second at 66, Alex Munoz and Andrew Gianaros third at 67.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Brian Healy, Frankie Allen and Carl Fritz won gross. Dennis Bucklew, John Johnson and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Johnny Campbell, Maribeth Evens, Jim Nielsen and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, the teams of Bud Hammond, Jim Fitch, Donna Morris and Randy Stickles tied for first with the team of Rick Parks, Ron Hardin, Juan Batista and Frank Domantay.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol, Wayne Winslow won with 4.94 points. Lola Stone was second at 1.85 and Sam Samples was third at 1.69 points. In Al’s Picks Wayne Winslow continued his domination and took first with Dale Palmer second and Steve Parrish third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Designated Driver Scramble, Andrue Jimenez and Mike Havens won low net in a scorecard playoff with a 30. Jim Allen and Bob Ricker were second. John and Zach Boehler took first gross with 32. Sadly, with only two weeks to go Denney McKay’s lead is almost gone. The Boehler’s, Allen and Ricker are just points away. Stay tuned.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual play, flight gross winners were David Givens and Time Segrest. Flight net winners were Mike Brick and Robin Chaffin.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Designated Driver Scramble, Andrue Jimenez brought in Ringer Kylee Gerber and won low net with a 32. The teams of Brad Grosse and Jim Wright, Sandra and Mike Havens and Glenn Matthews and Larry Colao all for second tied at 34. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 33.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Saturday, October 2: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association at Mesa del Sol. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Details to follow.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.