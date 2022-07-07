A former Yuma Catholic three-sport athlete now has designs on embarking on a professional career in track and field.
Treyshon Malone is a former football, basketball and track athlete for the Shamrocks who just wrapped up his final year of eligibility at Idaho State University. These days, Malone no longer competes on the gridiron or the hardwood. Instead, he specializes in the 60, 100 and 200 meter dash, as well as the long jump.
The former Shamrocks free safety once had dreams of playing college football. However, Malone eventually put all of his attention to track and became a second-team All-American at the Division I level. Looking back on his decision to pursue a track career, Malone believes he made the right choice.
"I loved playing football so much, and I really wanted to continue playing after high school," Malone tells The Yuma Sun. "But once I came to terms with where my future in athletics was headed, I put all my attention into track and it turned out to be a great decision."
After graduating YC in 2015, Malone spent two years at Pima Community College in Tucson and earned NJCAA All-American status before deciding to enroll at Idaho State where he enjoyed a prolific career winning multiple conference titles and setting several school record.
In 2018-19, his first year of Division I competition was highlighted with a win in the 100 and 200 meters at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Malone clocked a personal best time in the 100 at 10.36 seconds. The time also represented the fourth-best in school history.
That year also saw Malone break Idaho State's all-time record in the 200 meter event with a time of 21.30, a mark he would later surpass on multiple occasions. He also reached the school's second-fastest all-time mark in the 60 meters at 6.83 seconds.
In 2019-2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the sports schedule, Malone earned all-conference honors in four events and won three individual Big Sky Conference championships in the long jump, as well as the 60 and 200. The following year, Malone set a new school record in the Westmont Collegiate Classic with a long jump of 25' 11".
Reflecting on his high school days, Malone credits his time with the Shamrocks' program with preparing him to become a top performer at the collegiate level.
"I had a chance to take in several different coaching styles at YC and it really helped me grow and mature as an athlete," Malone states. "My time there definitely helped me to reach my goals."
Most recently, Malone competed in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Nationals, which took place June 23-26 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. A first-time national qualifier, Malone competed in the long jump event only and leaped 24' 3 1/2''.
As it turned out, Malone's performance was not enough to qualify for a spot on Team USA for the World Championships later in July. With a personal best of 26' 3 3/4'', a feat he accomplished earlier this year in conference competition, Malone admits he did not reach his own expectations.
"That is completely on me, I was definitely off at nationals. It was nowhere near what I knew I can do, so I'm going to just regroup," the former Shamrock states.
Up next on the schedule, Malone says he has no immediate plans to enter any upcoming meets, but does have an eye on competing in the 2024 Olympic Trials. In the meantime, the ex-Shamrock plans to continue to train while looking ahead to the future.
"I don't know when my next meet will be, at the moment I'm kind of in the dark about it. My season just ended, so I'll be taking a break from competing, but I am definitely going to continue to train and stay ready," Malone adds.