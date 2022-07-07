A former Yuma Catholic three-sport athlete now have designs on embarking on a professional career in track and field.
Treyshon Malone is a former football, basketball and track athlete for the Shamrocks who just wrapped up his final year of eligibility at Idaho State University. These days, Malone no longer competes on the gridiron or the hardwood. Instead, he specializes in the 100 and 200 meter dash, as well as the long jump.
The former Shamrocks free safety once had dreams of playing college football. However, Malone eventually put all of his attention to track and became a two-time second-team All-American at the Division I level. Looking back on his decision to pursue a track career, Malone believes he made the right choice.
"I loved playing football so much, and I really wanted to continue playing after high school," Malone tells The Yuma Sun. "But once I came to terms with where my future in athletics was headed, I put all my attention into track and it turned out to be a great decision."
After graduating YC in 2015, Malone spent two years at Pima Community College in Tucson before deciding to enroll at Idaho State. Now 25, Malone was granted two extra years of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for a medical hardship. Most recently, he competed in the