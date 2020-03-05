It’s difficult enough to win one individual state championship, much less defend a title and overcome the challenges of having a target on one’s back.
Those are some of the strenuous obstacles Yuma High junior Jayden Dobson encountered in his journey to becoming the second Criminals wrestler to win back-to-back state titles since 1996.
The mounted pressure heightened leading up to the final moments before Dobson took the mat to defend his Division III state title. But, the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year treated the title match the way he viewed his previous bouts.
“I always felt that pressure on me because of the target on my back,” said Dobson, who won Division III’s 195-pound title a year ago. “As a reigning state champ, of course I felt that pressure, but it didn’t really matter to me. I just went out there and continued to do what I do.”
What Dobson did on the mat was nothing short of spectacular. The 220-pounder compiled a record of 54-2 during his junior season, pinned all four opponents in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division III state tournament and earned 30 of Yuma High’s 111 team points.
Dobson’s contributions propelled Yuma High to the program’s second team state title in the last three years.
“You have a guy that goes out there and pins all four guys, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team,” coach Jeff Welsing said. “Teams knew they couldn’t catch us because we had our ace (Dobson) in the hole.”
The highly-touted wrestler not only dominated his opponents at state, but throughout the entire season. Dobson finished in first place at the Red Mountain, Payson City and Ironwood tournaments.
Dobson did lose twice this season, however, he praises the way he handled the blemishes on his near perfect record.
“I definitely got a lot more emotionally stronger compared to last year,” he said. “I didn’t let my losses affect me as much as it would have last year because I took those to heart, but I can say I got strong mentally. Physically as well, and that really helped me.”
After winning consecutive state titles, Dobson is eyeing to become the first Yuma High wrestler to win three straight wrestling championships. Jerry Headington — who’s the only three-time state wrestler for the Criminals — won the titles in 1953, 1955 and 1956. Dobson’s journey of becoming the first three-peat begins this off-season.
He’ll be in Virginia for the National Wrestling championships, where he won three matches a summer ago. This year, Dobson had much loftier expectations.
“I want to win it or place, but I want to win it,” he said.
And when asked what it’ll take to win three straight state titles, Dobson knows he needs to stick to what he’s always done.
“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said.