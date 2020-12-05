Yuma Catholic found a weakness in the Pusch Ridge defense and exploited it all night.
The Shamrocks’ offensive scheme was balanced, but attacked when needed in Saturday’s 36-20 victory in the 3A state semifinals game.
“I told the offense pregame, this game was going to be up to us,” sophomore YC quarterback Richard Stallworth said. “(Pusch Ridge) was going to score and we were going to score, but we need to score more.”
Led by the sophomore signal caller, the Shamrocks did exactly that.
Each time the Lions scored, the Shamrocks answered. However, none bigger than the two sequences which occurred in the third quarter.
Pusch Ridge’s Bryce Jewell returned the second half’s opening kick for a score to pull the Lions within three. Then, Stallworth led the Shamrocks right down the field to regain the 10-point cushion.
The Lions would pull within three again late in the third, but that would be the last time they threatened the Shamrocks.
On the ensuing drive, Stallworth found star receiver Austin Rush on the opening play for a 50-yard touchdown.
“I told (Rush) before the drive, we knew we’d be in a dogfight, but let’s go finish them off,” Stallworth said.
“Guys like Austin are getting better each week,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth added. “We felt confident in the passing game.”
Rush finished with eight catches for 146 yards and two scores, while Stallworth completed 23-of-30 passes for 233 yards and five scores.
An intriguing player who seems to get his number called more as the season progresses is running back Devon Black.
After a season-low 16 yards rushing in Oct. 9’s game between the two teams, the Shamrocks wanted to establish the running game early. Despite having to fight for tough yards, the run opened up the air attack, especially for Black out of the backfield.
On the opening drive, Stallworth connected with Black for a 55-yard touchdown strike on a wheel route. It was the third consecutive playoff game the Shamrocks scored on the opening drive.
“We thought Black was our trump card in the pass game,” coach Stallworth said. “We thought they would overcompensate on our other receivers and we thought Black would be the matchup that could get things done for us.”
Black made the most of his opportunities as he scored on all three receptions and finished with 73 yards receiving. He also had 13 carries for 65 yards on the ground.
“We reverted to the passing game and it worked,” Black said. “Honestly, it was the playcalling (that allowed me to succeed). Coach (Stallworth) kept calling the perfect plays.”
The Shamrocks’ defense faced a daunting challenge entering Saturday’s game and that was limiting Pusch Ridge running back Evan Lovett.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound back is one of the top rushers in Arizona as he averaged 149.1 yards per game on the ground.
However, the front-seven of Yuma Catholic held their ground and kept Lovett to his second lowest rushing total of the season (61 yards on 16 carries).
In the Oct. 9 game, Lovett was held to a season-low 41.
“Defensively, I thought we did pretty well,” Stallworth said. “For the most part, they did pretty well besides that kick return.”
The Shamrocks advanced to the 3A state championship for the first time since 2018 and are looking for their first state title since 2014.
Yuma Catholic will face Snowflake next Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
“We’re excited,” Black said. “We’ve been working for this since summer. All the practices and everything have been leading up to this point.”
Stallworth’s message to his team remains the same.
“There’s no time to smell the roses...We need to keep moving forward.”