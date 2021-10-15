The struggles for Yuma High continued Friday with the team falling 48-14 to Carl Hayden on the road.
The Criminals drop to 0-5 for the first time since 2010 and just the second time since 2007.
“I’m not going to take anything away from Carl Hayden,” Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel said. “They took it to us tonight. The scoreboard shows it. But I don’t believe that team should have put 48 points on us … We have to learn to put out the fire when they come out hot.”
Yuma High’s offensive miscues haunted the Criminals all night. After marching down the field and positioning themselves in the redzone, a Falcons player forced a fumble and returned it 90-yards to the house for a touchdown. From there, the struggles continued for the Criminals’ offense.
“We could move the ball on them,” Seibel said. “I thought our athletes were just as good – if not better. When we ran the ball, we had a solid run game. We didn’t execute as a whole.”
Yuma High suited up 24 players in the loss.
“We’re banged up right now,” Seibel said. “We’re banged up this time of the year. We have to regroup. We get to play at home next week and we have to trust the process.”
Jaynoah Medel and Rudy Martinez each had rushing touchdowns in the loss.
