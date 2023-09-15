Each year, new faces participate in the biggest rivalry in Yuma County high school sports, Kofa vs. Yuma High football.
This year is different though, as both head coaches for Friday night’s game are alumni of their respective schools and played in this rivalry years ago. Kofa head coach Pablo Cota is a King from the class of 2014, while Yuma High head coach Armando Mosqueda graduated as Crim in 2016.
Cota was brought aboard as the head coach of the Kings exactly a year ago from Friday, missing out on leading the Kings against the Crims for the first time by exactly a week, as Yuma High crushed Kofa 47-0 on Sept. 9 of last year.
Now in his first full season at the helm, second overall, it will be the first time Cota has coached against Yuma High at the varsity level in his career. Mosqueda was brought aboard this past summer at Yuma High. Both men played in the rivalry, and for the first time they will each represent their teams and schools as head coach.
“It’s a great feeling going into rivalry week,” Cota noted. “We know what it’s like to play in this rivalry and the kids are going to come out firing. It’s awesome to be a part of especially now as a coach and seeing the other side. Our guys are excited.”
“It’s going to be an amazing experience,” Mosqueda said. “We know where we come from, we know our kids. It’s a great depiction of the community and it will be a battle for sure.”
Both Cota and Mosqueda each carry fond memories from playing in the Kofa vs. Yuma games. In 2012, Cota was a junior playing for the Kings. That year, the Kings won for the first time since 2008, beating the Crims 36-22.
“We rushed the field with the student section,” Cota recalled after the win. “It was a great memory knowing we went to their house and stormed their field after the win.”
Mosqueda recalls his own standout memory from the 2015 matchup, when at free safety, he nabbed a 35-yard pick six to ice the game, a 31-14 win for the Crims.
Over the past 19 years, Yuma High has dominated the rivalry, going 14-5 since 2004. Both teams are 0-4 entering this year’s game and are extremely hungry to get a tick in the win column.
“I’ve been excited for this ever since I started coaching,” Mosqueda said. “This game is near and dear to my heart. It’s one of the best rivalries in town. I’m especially excited to represent my school and see what we can do.”
“Coach Cota and I are both alumni of our respective schools, we’ve got that going for us. We’ve gone to school ourselves and now have come back to coach these kids. It’s going to be a fun one.”
Kofa hosts Yuma High at Irv Pallack Field on Friday at 7 p.m.