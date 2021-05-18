Four years, four Yuma Union High School District Championships and two Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Golfer of the Year awards.
Gila Ridge senior golfer Kylee Gerber has dominated the local scene since stepping foot on the Hawks’ campus.
For the second straight year, Gerber takes home the top honors among local girl golfers.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “It shows hard work does pay off in the end.”
Gerber’s accomplishments this year included her fourth straight district title and another top-30 finish at the AIA’s Division II state tournament with rounds of 87 and 88.
And Gerber knows exactly which aspect of her game allowed her to succeed this year.
“My short game,” she said. “I have to thank my short game for everything. I worked on it constantly throughout my season and it pulled through at the end, regardless of if my irons and drivers were off. My short game was there for me and I’m really glad of that.”
During the offseason so far, Gerber has continuously worked on her long iron game, in hopes of finding herself eyeing more birdie putts.
“I’ve been working on it for quite a bit of time,” she said. “I’ve always struggled with my long iron game…really any iron in my hand, I’m not the best (striker), but anything around the green feels comfortable. And I’m trying to get to that level with my irons.”
While some inconsistency showed on the scorecard throughout the year, Gerber’s efforts this season earned her an opportunity to play golf at San Diego Christian.
Despite the rollercoaster senior season, Gerber believes the rocky finish to her high school career will only make her better at the next level.
“I feel like it’s what I needed to motivate myself to be better,” she said. “It’ll help me this summer. I know everything I need to work on to help and improve my game.”
Gerber will head to San Diego Christian later this summer. The Hawks are members of the NAIA and participate in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
