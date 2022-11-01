Life in the fast lane.
If you ever find yourself wondering what that is exactly, give Jake Swanson a call.
The driver from Danville, Ind., was the fastest of the fastest Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway during the 55th annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti.
He first broke the track record at the Somerton oval in qualifying, turning in a time of 16.127 seconds. He then won his heat race with a last-lap, last-turn pass, and came from the sixth starting position in the $10,000-to-win USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature event to take the victory in what was also a track record for a 30-lap race at Cocopah Speedway (9:45.759).
“My job is easy when I have such a fast race car,” said Swanson from victory lane. “This thing has just been on rails. I felt like, as long as I do my job, the car can win the race. I’ve just to to make it happen.”
He did. But it wasn’t easy. In order to get to the front Saturday night, among the cars Swanson had to pass were Emerson Axsom, from Franklin, Ind., who won the Friday night feature with Swanson in second place, and C.J. Leary, who was the first to break the track record during Friday’s qualifying session (16.509).
It was Swanson’s second career win in the USCA National Sprint Car Series. His dominance – fast qualifier, heat race winner, feature event winner – was also the first by a driver in USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition since 2019.
A field of 40 of the 410, non-winged sprint cars were in the Cocopah Speedway pit for the show that was co-sanctioned by the USAC AMSOIL CRA Sprint Car Series.
Also during the two-night program, in the undercard events Yuma’s Miles Morris made it a two-for-two weekend, winning both of the IMCA Sport Modified feature events, and Brawley’s Tommy Daffern won the Friday night IMCA Hobby Stock feature while Brawley’s Brycen Daffern won the Saturday night race.
In Friday night’s Sport Modified, 25-lap race, Morris started sixth on the grid and said he “got lucky” on the way to taking the win.
Second place went to El Centro’s Lance Mari, an IMCA Modified veteran, with Ryan Perry, from Yreka, Calif., the pole sitter, finishing third.
On Saturday night Morris didn’t need to be lucky, just consistent, and was just that as he started outside on the front row, grabbed the lead from Mari, the pole sitter, on the opening lap and led the field from green to checker.
Mari settled for second, again, followed by Chris Evans, from Imperial Beach, Calif., in third.
In the Hobby Stock feature on Friday, Tommy Daffern started at the front and finished in the same position, with Enzo Deckers, from Yuma, in second, and Brycen Daffern, Tommy Daffern’s cousin, in third.
Saturday night it was the Daffern show, with Cody Daffern following Brycen Daffern to the checkered flag in second, and Tommy Daffern finishing third. Cody Daffern, Tommy Daffern’s brother, had started on the pole with Tommy Daffern outside and Brycen Daffern inside on the second row.
