It wasn’t advertised as such, but Saturday night’s racing program at Cocopah Speedway could have easily been “Like Father Like Son Night.”
In the IMCA Sport Modified Division, Yuma’s Miles Morris drove off with the win.
He then got out of his car and watched his son, Hudson Morris, drive to the win in the IMCA Sport Compact Division.
That all went down after Yuma’s Joe Haines, once a premier driver in what was known as the Pro Stock Division at the Somerton oval, watched his son, Zaiden Haines, take his first career win in the Mini Dwarf Masters Division.
In other racing action Saturday night, Riley Clem, from Bakersfield, Calif., won the IMCA Mod Lites feature event; Bubba Stafford Jr., from Wittman, won the IMCA Stock Car feature; Chaz Baca, from Mesa, won the IMCA Modified feature; and Cody Isabella, from Santee, Calif., won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature.
The most thrilling race of the night was the 20-lap Sport Modified feature in which Miles Morris started 10th on the grid and made his way to the front to take the win.
But it wasn’t a cakewalk as he was followed to the checkered flag by Yuma’s Bobby Horton, who started 13th.
It was Morris’ second win of 2022 at Cocopah Speedway, and his third win of the season.
“It was mainly luck,” said Morris of his win Saturday night. “I had a really good start and a mid-race caution worked to my benefit.”
As for watching his son Hudson take his sixth career win on the same night, Miles Morris said, “It as awesome!”
But it was not the first time they’ve both been atop the podium on the same night, as they did the same thing at Mohave Valley Raceway back on March 19.
“It’s so cool!” added Morris.
In Saturday night’s Sport Compact feature, the 14-year-old Hudson Morris started eighth on the grid and, like his dad, weaved his way to the front to take the win. Morris now has six feature event wins in seven career starts.
In the Mini Dwarf Masters 20-lap feature, Zaiden Haines put on a driving school of his own after starting fifth on the grid.
“He’s not a natural like his father,” joked Zaiden’s father. “He had to work at it.”
Along with being a fierce competitor whose trademark was riding the high line, Joe Haines is perhaps best known for coming back from an incident at the track in 2014 in which is right elbow was destroyed and had to be surgically reconstructed.
Getting back into a race car, after that accident, “and winning a race, when everyone told me it couldn’t be done with one arm,” is what he considered his greatest accomplishment.
Now watching his 10-year-old son win is at the top of the list.
“There’s new blood in town,” said Joe Haines with a laugh.
Saturday night’s IMCA Modified feature also had some drama, as Baca, who is no stranger to victory lane, had to come from ninth on the grid to take the win.
Right behind Baca was Yuma’s Bill Miller, who started 12th and made up 10 positions, while Yuma’s Bryan Gray finished third after starting 11th, a difference of eight positions.