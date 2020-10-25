Here is the story I promised last week by bowhunter and author, Josh Kirchner, who wrote, "My absolute favorite hunt ever has got to be Arizona's over-the-counter December/January archery deer hunt (gohunt.com/tag/etc). Josh says, he's found, "It is really like Disneyland – Coues deer and mule deer are rutting during this time so the hunt offers non-stop action all day long. It isn't just good hunting morning and evenings either. Bucks will be pushing does around throughout the day. It's a great opportunity to sit back with your optics and watch the excitement that comes with the rut. Between bucks chasing does around, bucks fighting, and seeing bucks that you wouldn't normally see during other seasons, it's a hoot. With that non-stop action comes fantastic weather as well. There is no dreading being out in the hot sun and also no worry about stepping on rattlesnakes during your treks. Like any hunt, though, there comes a process. Things to look for and what to do and not do. This is my preference for archery hunting Arizona (gohunt.com/tag/arizona) bucks in December and January."
Josh went on to talk about his shooting. "He tries to keep under control all year long. If you can't hit the broad side of a barn, you've got a better than average chance of coming home with no arrows and your tag still intact. Down here in the desert, spaces are wide open and the country is usually as loud as it can get." That's why he says he tried to dial in his shooting as much as possible, especially longer distance shots. He said, "If 60 yards is as close as he can get to a buck, he wants to be able to take advantage of that. He sends a whole lot of arrows at 80 yards before the season for the long distance practice. By taking the time to do this, any little imperfections are going to come to light." He also says to take your bow to a pro shop to give it a once over to make sure it's in tune, nuts and bolts secure and string and cable in good shape. He tries to do that sooner rather than later. He said, "Of course, if you know how to do all of this on your own, that's even better."
Josh also feels scouting is necessary to pick an area to hunt, that hopefully you have someone you know who has knowledge of game in the area. I'd add to that with a suggestion to talk with the game manager of whatever area you are interested in hunting to get their thoughts on how successful the area is for bowhunters - game managers with Arizona Game and Fish are the guys who are 'out and about' in their areas most of the time and who know best what's going on and where, and most are usually very willing to share their knowledge. Josh suggests to visit Go Hunt Insider at gohunt.com/insider. Josh says, "It's fantastic for narrowing units down and has changed the way I go about hunting. Harvest statistics are great for good knowledge of an area." Scouting an unknown area is the best experience you can find and learn from. "The more you do it, the stronger your instincts and knowledge of the hunt will become. Check out tracts of roadless country. That eliminates most of the competition." See how the land lays from above. Josh says to check areas to learn where the water is. He says, "I wouldn't go more than a mile from it." Josh has found that the perfect type of country for spot and stalk bowhunting (check out gohunt.com/tag/bowhunting) in the desert for him is areas that are broken with high vantage points scattered around. He said, "What I mean by that is the country is open. However, the vastness is broken up by folds in the terrain, vegetation, rock piles, etc. Do you get where I'm going here? Having broken terrain like this will allow you to utilize the terrain to close the distance on game. It also is better suitable habitat for deer in my opinion. There are more areas for them to hide and feel secure. This means that you too can likely sneak in undetected using the terrain – just like the deer do."
Josh says, don't leave the does. "The biggest mistake you could make right here is to move on. Some folks don't see a buck and think they need to keep looking elsewhere. If this is happening during the season, your best bet is to just stay on those does." He says to keep tabs on multiple groups of does in the rut at once. Even if you don't see him right off the bat, just know that the buck is around somewhere. It's a big mistake to move on when you don't see the buck right away. "Remember, this is the rut. While the bucks may not be under a routine, the does are. Take advantage of that."
He says, "Test your moxie against our Arizona bucks. His perfect morning would go something like this: wake up well before the sun, eat some breakfast, have some nice hot coffee and then get to my glassing location. From there, I'd start scanning some to the south and east facing slopes. Right off the bat, a doe will turn up. Then, I'll see another deer running down the hill toward the doe. It looks slightly different though. Bigger, darker and with more vigor. A classic buck in the rut situation. Next, I'd make a plan and beat feet to get into the rut party and ahead of where I think the deer are going. Once I do, the does will pass by with the buck in tow. You know the rest! Very rarely will I wait for a buck to bed down this time of year. I do this for a few reasons. The first is that they are just so wound up. I don't think I've seen bucks bed for more than an hour during the rut. More often, it isn't more than 20 or 30 minutes. That urge to breed just forces them to get up and at pestering does. If they aren't with does, they are usually looking for them. Another reason is that they are being agressive. I will return with being aggressive back in my approach. There have been plenty of times where I will run towards deer to close the gap. Of course, after getting within 150 yards, I'd slow things down a lot." You never know which direction the deer are going to get pushed. Once I get a general idea by studying the movements of the does of where their going, it's good, but that isn't a guarantee. It is a pattern without the chaos, but sometimes the chaos wins. Chasing bucks in Arizona has taken him to get into the action and learning what he could and couldn't get away with. He said, "This was also advised to me from bowhunters who are consistently successful with a bow every year. Figured they'd know a thing or two, so I listened. Magically, my arrows started changing colors. Another thing to note is the only way to get good at stalking animals successfully with a bow is to stalk to hunt with the bow. Sitting there won't do squat." Josh says his tips might not be for everyone, that each of us has our own experiences that we can build upon for a foundation that works for us. Thanks very much Josh Kirchner for sharing!
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Latest quail update from Game and Fish: Arizona quail hunters will be glad to know – in fact, they should be thrilled – that the 2020-21 season is shaping up to be average. That’s right, average. And that’s tremendous news for Gambel’s, scaled and California quail. “Taking everything into account, this will be a great season compared to what we have experienced in the last 15 or more years,” said Johnathan O’Dell, small game biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “But taking the long view on this one – and the older, seasoned quail hunters will agree – this season will actually be what an average year used to look like in Arizona.”
O’Dell points to consecutive winters that saw above-average precipitation, which gives the state’s Gambel’s quail population a much-needed boost. As a result, spring call counts were off the charts. All of the long-term survey routes in southern Arizona reported numbers up to twice the recent 10-year average. The newer routes in central and northwestern parts of the state posted their highest numbers yet, with most being twice as high as those recorded in the past five years. The bottom line: These are numbers not seen since the 1990s.
“Our added winter moisture and active calling period led to a very long nesting and hatching season, starting in late April and extending into early summer, with chicks hatching as late as early July,” O’Dell said. “From a population standpoint, we are out of a deficit for the first time since 2001-2002. Quail are starting to pop up in places they haven’t been seen in a while. “If you’ve never had the chance to experience what Arizona quail hunting built its name on, then this would be the year to get out and enjoy it.”
Meanwhile, hunters should note that the season for Mearns’ quail doesn’t begin until Dec. 4. It’s summer rainfall that plays a key role in nesting success and population numbers of this species. After a spotty and relatively weak monsoon across southern Arizona, these birds are likely to be abundant only in pockets that received sufficient precipitation this summer.
A valid Arizona hunting or combination hunt and fish license is required for all hunters 10 and older. Those hunters under 10 must either have a valid hunting or combination hunt and fish license, or be accompanied by an adult who possesses a valid hunting or combination hunt and fish license. Licenses can be purchased online or at license dealers statewide. A youth combination hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) is $5. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail (when the Mearns’ season opens Dec. 4). The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. After the opening of the Mearns’ season, the 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day. More quail-hunting information can be found on the department’s website at azgfd.com/hunting/. Another resource for both new and experienced hunters alike is “An Introduction to Hunting Arizona’s Small Game.” Written by Randall D. Babb, the 196-page, full-color book covers where and how to hunt small game birds (like quail), squirrels, rabbits, ducks and geese. It also includes how to prepare and cook your harvest, with illustrations and recipes. The book can be ordered for $16.95 at azgfd.gov/publications. Finally, hunters should check out O’Dell’s techniques for field-dressing quail at youtube.com/watch?v=3gRwZAcWzzk.
FISHING CLUBS
• American Bass-Yuma division: Latest tournament results: 14 teams fished with 63 fish weighed in with 100% of fish released back to the water with total weight overall 175.86 pounds. Good fishin' enjoyed by one and all! Placing were, Craig Johnson/ Brenton Lute in first place with 22.92 lbs, first biggest bass 7.28, 100 pts.; Dustin Driscoll/Roby Shehan 19.67 lbs, second big fish 5.19, 99 pts; Jimmy Waits/John Turner 19.49 lbs, 98 pts.; Greg Gilbert/Candi Rojas 18.09 lbs, third big fish 4.70, 97 pts.; Roy Hawk/Mark White 15.49 lbs, big fish 5.13, 96 pts.; Cody Benton/Chad Benton 15.22 lbs, big fish 3.80, 95 pts.; Keith Lute/Jacob Lute 12.14 lbs, big fish 3.79, 94 pts.; Trevor Reis/Kyle Georgi 11.84 lbs., 93 pts.; Bob Voss/Chad Voss 10.36 lbs, 92 pts.; Billy Clothier/Charles Lechner 8.45 lbs, 91 pts.; Joe Bistline/Liz Bistlin 6.66 lbs, 90 pts.; Lani Brock/Richard Gill 6.48 lbs, 89 pts.; Hammer Kuanda (single) 5.18 lbs, big fish 2.64, 88 pts.; Robert Wagner/Jarod Bray 3.87 lbs., big fish 2.40, 87 pts.
I'll report the next ABA tournament details next week
• Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Travis Hurley, 803-163-3655; Desert Anglers, Michael Obney, 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series. If you are interested, give Obney a call for information. Don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, on east 16th Street heading out of Yuma – they keep tournaments happening most every month. Give them a call at 928-783-0010, visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club, Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I'll report news here when I hear anything. Keep fishing by yourself (when necessary), keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and enjoy!
Check next week for fall fishing tips for catching catfish by Daniel Eggertson.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Conducting shooting matches may be in the same boat as fishing tournaments because of the pandemic that is affecting all of us. I’ll continue to include information on each shooting club for your information until I learn otherwise.
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be an end of the year activities now. The UofA and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to get in on the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume in November from noon to 4 p.m. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Check this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 and enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. The 2020-21 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December – big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle; 2nd Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December - black powder cartridge and vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week – every Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m., informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished, BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 long range silhouette match. Every Friday 8 a.m., .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone welcome. Club business meeting is the 2nd Tuesday November through March at 7 p.m. at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up at 8 a.m.; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot ongoing matches with the club on weekends. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Considering the pandemic problems that we've experienced, it is best to be sure they are currently holding matches. Shooting activities are also available for club junior "Whiper Snipers" for all ages as well.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their shooting plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans, or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn about shooting events being planned, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022. He has information for shooting sports at the Adair Park shooting range facility.
