To say that Isabella Irazola was surprised to be named the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Female Cross Country Runner of the Year is an understatement.
Because she was surprised to be running at all in 2022.
The Cibola High School senior suffered a fractured left femur during the spring track and field season, and afterward had doubts that she’d be able to return to the level of performance she expected of herself.
“There is a lot of competition and I was like injured last year and so I didn’t think I was going to be able to be at that level anymore,” said Irazola during an interview with the Yuma Sun.
She may have doubted her performance level, but her determination to get back there never diminished.
Irazola’s injury occurred early in the track season, and before the year was over, she was pestering her coaches to let her start running again.
“The whole time I was injured I just wanted to get back into it and I would beg my coaches to run, even if the doctors said no, but they wouldn’t let me,” said Irazola.
As a matter of fact, it wasn’t until September, that Irazola was cleared to start training again.
“We took this season and used it as a rebuilding year for her in order to ensure we could get her to the line for every race,” said Cibola cross country Coach Jose Villasenor.
“She showed such patience over the summer months through September, wanting to go do the whole workout but knowing it was best to ease back into it. Once she got the green light we saw nothing but determination in her face at every practice.”
Irazola responded with a personal best 5K of 20 minutes, 27 seconds, and a personal best 3-mile run of 20:53. Among the first place medals she collected during the season were the Southwest Invitational and the Yuma Union High School District Championships. She also finished 13th at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Sectional (20:55), which qualified her for the AIA Division I State Championships, where she finished 25th (20:27) out of 149 runners.
“When she got on the line for a race there was nothing that was going to stand in her way of achieving her goals,” said Villasenor. “Her work ethic and drive was something the younger athletes would look up to as one of our team captains.”
