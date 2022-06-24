Among the many young prospects who attend the Yuma Fight Academy, long time boxing trainer Gary Diaz has a 14-year-old female with very strong bloodlines in his stable of fighters.
Her name is Britney Saldaña from Yuma. She is the niece of the late Gilberto Román Saldaña, a former two-time World Boxing Council and Lineal champion in the super flyweight division. He compiled a professional record of 54-6-1 with 35 wins by way of knockout and is widely considered to be one of the top fighters of all time in his weight class.
Diaz states that while it helps to have family history within the sport, it is not necessarily guaranteed to translate well inside the ring. However, the boxing mentor says it is Saldaña’s exceptional work ethic that separates her from others in her peer group.
“She is always asking me for more work and more drills to do,” Diaz tells The Yuma Sun. “Britney is always willing to do whatever is asked of her, she takes the sport very seriously. She runs a lot and wants to stay involved when it comes to sparring and competing.”
In addition to having a highly accomplished uncle in her family history, Saldaña says it was her father who recommended that she get involved in the sweet science.
“My dad mentioned that I get into it because he is a big fan of boxing,” Saldaña shares. “I like everything about the sport. I like working out and fighting but there’s also hard parts. The training is hard, running is a hard thing for me but I still do it.”
Meanwhile, Saldaña has two tournament wins to her credit already. She won the 46th Annual Gene Lewis Invitational Tournament, a three-day event which took place in Mesa last November. More recently, she added a second belt to her collection at the Title Invitational Tournament which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada in May. Saldaña also sharpened her skills during an exhibition match in Yuma which was part of the When Borders Collide Tournament on June 11.
Unfortunately for Saldaña, finding matches with other girls her age and within her weight range of 125 pounds has proven to be difficult thus far. Currently, Saldaña owns an official amateur record of 1-1. Nonetheless, she remains hopeful she can secure more official bouts with other opponents in the future.
“I just have to be patient,” Saldaña adds.