Shot after shot screamed into the back of the net during the penalty kick shootout.
Until Desert Vista’s Aiden Hogan approached the box, eyed San Luis goaltender Martin Sanchez and comfortably positioned the ball before his potential game-tying kick.
With San Luis holding onto a 7-6 lead in the eighth-round of PKs, Sanchez exploded off the turf and fully-extended towards the top right corner of the net, Hogan’s kick eventually sailed high while the San Luis faithful let out a deafening roar, as the Sidewinders advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.
A sea of students, former players and families quickly surrounded the players on the field in the celebration.
“It’s huge,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “Getting to the semifinals is huge...It’s a big win for everyone in the program. From the athletic director, to the principal, the support has been incredible. The coaches have all been a help here...Right now celebrating, we have players from last year’s team and players from before that, that’s really amazing. That says a lot about the program.”
However, the party had to be put on hold during regulation despite San Luis building a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half.
With three minutes left in the game, Desert Vista’s Hayden Kos carved a whipping corner kick into the back of the net, giving the Thunder their first lead of the game.
The match was presumed over.
Desert Vista possessed all the momentum and it looked like San Luis’ struggles against Phoenix schools would continue.
But the home team, and on-paper favorites, didn’t quit.
Midfielder Angel Martinez crashed the box and struck a header past Desert Vista’s goalkeeper Max Bowman to tie the game at three with just 48 seconds remaining. It was Martinez’ second goal of the night.
“It’s just all the hard work and grinding through the offseason,” Martinez said about his game-tying goal. “It’s just the payoff from everything. It’s a beautiful game.”
While the crowd anxiously sat on the metal bleachers under the Arizona sunshine, there was no doubt in Sanchez’ mind the Sidewinders were going to prevail once the game went to overtime.
“We knew we had it in us,” he said. “We knew we messed up when we let (Desert Vista) back in the game, but we never doubted ourselves....I don’t think they knew we are pretty good at penalties too.”
Not only did Sanchez make several spectacular saves throughout the game - including two in overtime - he knocked in the final penalty kick for the Sidewinders, an area of the game he thoroughly enjoys in practice.
“I didn’t even know I was going to shoot,” he quipped. “I wasn’t nervous. I like to shoot penalties in practice. I wasn’t too nervous.”
But the sequence of fielding both duties in high pressure situations isn’t new to Sanchez. As a sophomore, he booted one into the net and flipped around to save the next attempt against Highland in the AIA playoffs.
While San Luis celebrated their first quarterfinals victory in six years, the No. 1 team in 6A was on the brink of having their season ended in regulation.
After building a 2-0 lead with a commanding first half, the Sidewinders were 40 minutes away from a win.
However, the Thunder weren’t going down without a fight.
After San Luis was called for a handball in the box, Desert Vista capitalized on the ensuing penalty kick with 25 minutes left in regulation to cut the deficit in half.
90 seconds later, the Thunder converted a corner kick to tie the game.
Stunned and silenced, the San Luis bench and players’ heads dropped, while Desert Vista’s fans and bench elevated the intensity of the moment.
But in the end, the top-ranked San Luis Sidewinders will now face fourth-seeded Tucson High School in the 6A semifinals on Tuesday at Campo Verde High School.
“We didn’t give up,” Rojas said about his team failing to hold the lead, “Three minutes, we put our head down. We never stopped and kept fighting to the end. It was big. I knew once we tied the game, we were going to win it.”