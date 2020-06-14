The sound of basketballs rattling off the hardwood and soccer balls whistling into the back of the net are back — somewhat.
Though Yuma Union High School District athletic programs haven’t yet reopened even for “limited activity,” and won’t loosen restrictions that prohibit competition until likely weeks from now, some district coaches and athletes are taking advantage of a loophole to ensure practices and games are occurring throughout the summer.
Official YUHSD teams haven’t been allowed to work out since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. They’ll be allowed to do so beginning Monday, but only outdoors and in socially distanced groups of no more than 10 individuals.
The way around that?
Affiliating themselves as an “AAU” or “travel ball” team allows teams to return to competition after Arizona governor Doug Ducey reopened youth sports on May 28. Multiple varsity head coaches in the area coach such teams — and some coaches’ travel teams look nearly identical to their high school ones.
Effectively, it’s varsity practice under a different team name.
With district and many other area indoor courts unavailable, Joe Daily’s Southwest Elite boys basketball team has been gathering on the outdoor courts at First Christian Church.
Southwest Elite is made up entirely of players from Gila Ridge, where Daily is the head coach.
Daily’s team has been using the church’s courts for the last two weeks, while averaging two to three practices a week.
Outdoor basketball is a completely different game than indoor basketball and Southwest Elite is quickly realizing the differences.
“(The rims) are kind of slanted upward and it’s kind of messing their shot up when it’s breezy, (the kids) have to shoot the ball a little to the right so the ball goes in the hoop,” Daily quipped. “They’re great courts, don’t get me wrong.”
With rising temperatures, Daily attempts to get his team on the courts before the heat arrives or late in the afternoon before sunset.
His players are thankful, even though experiencing the sweltering heat will benefit his kids long term, according to Daily.
“I love telling my kids, ‘I know we’re outside practicing and it can get up to 95 or 100 degrees, but I think it’ll make us mentally tougher,’” Daily said.
Southwest Elite is currently playing at a tournament in Phoenix this weekend.
Team The Future, coached by Cibola boys basketball coach Ron Bratton and made up entirely of his high school players, hasn’t been as fortunate in finding a location to practice due to the city of Yuma taking down the rims at the local parks.
“We haven’t been able to organize and get together yet,” Bratton said of his newly developed travel team. “We’re going to try and have our first practice on Sunday.”
The blistering Yuma heat raises concerns for Bratton in terms of practicing during the day.
“We can’t do any outdoor stuff, especially here in Yuma. It’s still 105 degrees at 8 at night,” Bratton said. “Our kids haven’t gotten out of the house in so long, that’s an exaggeration, but to a certain extent, they haven’t done any conditioning and you’re in 105 degrees so I have to really look at the sanity of people on an outdoor court without lights. You’re still practicing in 110 degrees. I’m just trying to keep kids safe.”
“It would be really great if there were an outdoor court with lights or something like that, but we can’t find one of those either. We’re just scratching to find a place here and there.”
Bratton’s team plans to participate in a tournament next weekend in Tucson.
One YUHSD basketball coach has found a way to get into a gym.
This past week, Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team hosted Team Venom, coached by Yuma High girls coach Shawn Jones, on Tuesday and Thursday for a scrimmage at YC — where athletics officially returned several weeks ago.
Unlike Daily and Bratton’s teams, Jones’ team has players from a variety of high schools — with only a few being his own Yuma High players.
“It was good,” Jones said of getting back in the gym. “(My team) was doing a bunch of individual workouts and things of that nature (during quarantine), but it’s nothing like getting back on the court.”
The play was far from polished.
Jones admitted it took some time for the players to find their continuity on the floor after a several month absence.
“Once they got back into the swing of things, it was exciting,” Jones said.
Jones noted YC will host Team Venom every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of June. He’s also using these two days a week to prepare his girls for their upcoming tournaments.
While YC and Team Venom were the only two girls teams to play at YC this past week, more could potentially join the fold if a coach like Cibola girls basketball’s Anthony Gerg were to form a team.
Kofa boys soccer coach Jamie Nicewander, who’s also the coach of Spartans FC, has been practicing every Tuesday and Thursday at Centennial Park.
“It’s a chance for them to get out, touch a ball and play as the Spartans club team,” Nicewander said. “It’s not Kofa officially, but it’s all our Kofa guys.”
The games, however, will have to wait for the Spartans. San Luis’ local league and Yuma’s men’s league have yet to reopen.
Nicewander estimates since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, his club team has missed out on the opportunity of playing close to 20 games. But the Spartans aren’t eyeing to make up for lost time.
“We don’t need to travel, there’s no reason to,” Nicewander said. “We’ve proved there’s a cheaper model that may be more successful by staying local and playing in San Luis or Mexico. You don’t have to drive three hours to go get competitive games in soccer.”
Nicewander admitted that they’ve had to modify their practices, but also understands soccer is a sport that allows for a lot of open space. For the first two weeks of practice, the team wasn’t allowed to use headers in practice just to keep the ball sanitized.
Yuma High baseball coach Nick Johnson noted that his kids will be participating in the US Elite Arizona league beginning July 11.
There will be two divisions in the league. One division is strictly for 8th graders to sophomores and the “open” division is available to everyone up to 2020 graduates.
He is aiming to get a team filled for both divisions once play begins.
The league consists of 10 games plus playoffs.
Johnson is unsure whether he will be the head coach of either team due to AIA guidelines, but understands the benefits of his kids getting to play together in the offseason.
“Anytime you can play together as a group, it’s beneficial,” he said. “This allows them to continuously play together and to continuously build that bond with each other. You develop that feel for everyone on the field.”
Not all local travel teams led by high school coaches have a plan to return to action, however.
Faron Owl’s Yuma Diablo’s travel baseball team is in no rush to return to the field as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Yuma.
Owl, San Pasqual’s baseball coach, noted he has been in contact with his team via Zoom over the last several weeks, but does not anticipate practicing together in the near future.