Bennett Meyer-Wills exploded onto the scene as a sophomore for the Cibola Raiders.
As a junior, the long-legged Meyer-Wills crushed his previous best finish at the AIA state championship meet (47th) as he placed 11th this year.
His efforts helped him earn his second straight Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Runner of the Year.
“It means a lot,” Meyer-Wills said of receiving the award in consecutive years. “Especially with all the adversity this year, it was tough.”
Meyer-Wills also collected his second straight Yuma Union High School District meet title as a junior. He ran a time of 15:52.2, which was good enough for a personal record.
Meyer-Wills also posted the best time in the sectionals and state meet among district runners.
The uncertainty whether fall sports would occur surely loomed in Meyer-Wills’ head. With the inability to have a full offseason and even team practices at the beginning of the school year, Meyer-Wills knew 2020 would be one of the more demanding seasons he’s faced.
“From having to practice on your own, to potentially not even having a season and dealing with injuries, it was a mental game throughout the entire season,” he said. “I just had to battle it out. My teammates, coaches and parents helped me a lot.”
While having an unusual season certainly provided difficult tests for Meyer-Wills, the goal for him next year is to finish inside the top-10 at the Division I state meet.
He’d be the first Raider since Thomas Cain (2015-’17) to achieve a top-10 state finish.
Head coach Kris Norton believes having to experience such a unique season can certainly benefit his star runner in 2021.
“Considering what he was able to accomplish this year,” Norton said. “The mindset can be ‘Wow, what could I have done in a normal season.’ He’ll bring that kind of excitement to the team next year.”
The dedication to see improvement in his senior cross-country season begins now. Meyer-Wills noted he took a small break after the state championship run, but is already preparing for the spring track season.
“I’ve started to run again and began working out,” he said. “I’m now hoping to qualify for the state meet in track and field.”
Meyer-Wills participates in the 800M, 1,600M and 3,200M events for the Raiders on the track.
When asked whether he enjoys cross-country or track more, Meyer-Wills had a tough time answering.
“I like them both,” he quipped. ”But I would have to lean with cross-country.”
No matter the answer, Meyer-Wills will provide an impact for the Raiders in each sport during the 2021 seasons.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.