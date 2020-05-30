Due to increased fire danger in southern Arizona, fire restrictions are now in effect on the U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service’s Kofa National Wildlife Refuge. Effective May 29, fire restrictions on the refuge prohibit the following acts: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, within refuge lands including within any established camp ground 50 CFR 25.21 & 25.31. Exception: The use of liquid petroleum or LPG fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices is allowed as long as such devices meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle [50 CFR 25.21 (e) & 25.31]. The purpose of the restrictions are to ensure the safety of refuge visitors and employees and the protection of refuge lands, resources, and facilities. These restrictions are dependent upon fire activity and weather conditions, and remain in effect until conditions improve. For local fire restrictions and updated fire information for federal, tribal and state lands in Arizona and New Mexico, visit gacc.nifc.gov/swcc.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Good news at Sprague's Sports Shop in Yuma (range is open every other lane): Calling all hunters — Arizona fall hunt application period is open now for deer, bighorn sheep, turkey, bison and more. Deadline is June 9 and must be done online at azgfd.gov. Sprague's does have 20-21 Hunting Regulation Booklets, stop by and get yours today. A good time to get started with the important and very necessary practice for a successful hunt by taking advantage of the indoor shooting range where it's cool and comfortable, especially as our summer weather gets hotter.
Check in with Sprague’s sister company as well to make your vehicle summer travel/work ready with quality 3M window tinting, suspension and lift kits, fiberglass shells and lids with a dedicated team of experts at Truck Mates/Line X of Yuma. Stop by or call Brent Norred at 918-726-9199.
• Sportsmen’s Alliance comment sought: Department of Interior proposes expansion of hunting, fishing opportunities. Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt recently announced a proposal to open or expand hunting and fishing opportunities on 97 National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) across the country and 9 National Fish Hatcheries. This will include 8 NWR’s that will be opened to hunting or fishing for the first time. The increased access and opportunities for sportsmen spans 2.3 million acres and brings the number of refuges where the public may hunt up to 399 and up to 331 where fishing is permitted. This proposed expansion will create 900 distinct new hunting opportunities across the United States. A full list of refuge openings, expansions and changes can be found here. The department is taking public comments until June 9.
There’s still time to ‘Take Action Today’: The service is seeking comments from the public on the proposed rule for 60 days. Click this link to be directed to the public comment page, regulation.gov. Docket number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2020-0013 that includes details on how to submit comments. “Hunting and fishing on federal lands have long been a priority for the Sportsmen’s Alliance,” said Evan Heusinkveld, president and CEO of the Sportsmen’s Alliance. “We would like to thank President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt for their continued commitment to expanding access and opportunities for American sportsmen.”
The Sportsmen’s Alliance has been instrumental in opening public lands for outdoorsmen, including leading the campaign to pass the 1997 Wildlife Refuge Improvement Act that clarified that hunting and fishing were priority uses of National Wildlife Refuges. This landmark legislation has resulted in millions of acres opened for sportsmen and continues to do so today. Overall, this newly proposed rule represents a continuation of the Sportsmen’s Alliance’s success with the 1997 refuge law (National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997; P.L. 105-57) and a tremendous positive step for the sportsmen community and improving access to public lands. Additionally, the Sportsmen’s Alliance has championed “open-until-closed” legislation for federal lands, which changed the assumption that activities related to hunting and fishing are open unless closed for specific cause. This legislation was signed into law last March by President Trump.
FISH FINDINGS
Dan Eggertson (eggerda@oldfishingsecrets.com) suggests, “sometimes all the cats need is a good serving of stink.” It’s what cats love best and it’s something you can make right at home with common household ingredients. If you are serious about catching “stink loving” catfish, and you want to catch them more consistently than the other fishermen in you area, you’ve got to master the art of “stink.” The key is to be able to attract them in any situation you’re in. With most species, you’ll do it with smell. It’s all about giving yourself the highest percentage chance of catching a big ol’ honkin’ catfish. Dan shared some tricks of the trade revealed by “the crazy “backwoods” guys that I, in turn, will share here:
The secret recipe for a bait that smells much worse than just bad, but has been used to break records for number of catfish caught, this one from an old guy to give him the recipe after 15 years ... now you can put it to work the next time you go fishing. How to mix a special type of horse feed with a canned beverage to create swarms of feeding catfish in less than one hour. (When you pre-bait (chum) multiple spots with this secret concoction, there is no limit to the amount of catfish you can catch in a single day!) How to build “flathead hunting grounds” bursting with fish in any of your local spots. (If you want to see a shark-like feeding frenzy, follow Joe’s simple instructions, and hold on to your hat). This stuff will blow you away. Visit OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list. Whatever you put together it has to stay together like glue.
Work with dough balls - a great method of stink bait preparation where you use flour, grains or some kind of prepared dough. You roll up all your stinky, rotten, smelly ingredients into one of these, and the dough holds it all together. It makes putting a chicken liver or something like that on your line much easier. You can even cook the dough balls just a little so it will all hold together. Looper rigs are a kind of hook designed especially to hold hard-to-hold bait. On the hook is a bunch of hooks, and soft materials like cheese and stink bait are easy to put on there. Some anglers swear by these for their stink bait. The blender. That’s right, your ordinary household blender. You’ll need this to mix up all your stinky ingredients into some kind of nasty mush that catfish will find delicious. Be sure to wash the blender after this step or use one for stinkbait only. Chicken livers, catfish love ‘em. Hard to put on your line though. But, pop a few into a blender with some other guts, rotten things, cheese and what not and you’ll have a tasty delicacy that will stay on your line. Cheese, old, stinky cheese works great, and if you blend it into a mush with a bunch of other stuff, the cheese will help it all stay together. Limber works well as any other smelly cheese from old Europe does. Raw fish, no, don’t spend any money buying sushi, merely regular, old store-bought fish. Even better, use something you caught yourself. Instead of cooking it for yourself, let it age somewhere in the depths of your fridge where it won’t touch anything else. Before it starts to smell up the whole house, take it out and blend it! Soap, nobody knows why on earth they like it so much, but they do. Or take an ordinary bar of soap, unscented, and cut it up into little pieces. You can blend it into your stinkbait, or cut it into smaller flakes and roll your dough ball or stinkbait in it. Chicken blood, put some blood into your mixture and catfish will love it. Sausages, take any old sausages or hot dogs and cut them up into small pieces, or better yet, blend them. Tuna or sardines, these are really popular with catfish all over the world. Tuna has that distinctive fishy smell that smells like much of what they eat. The problem is that it’s tough to get it on the line but that’s why it works so well for stinkbait. Shrimp, frozen shrimp from the store works really well in stinkbait, too.
The biggest challenge of preparing stinkbait is finding something to stick it all together. It all needs something to make the concoction thick enough to stay on the line. Try rolling your stinkbait in flour in a mixing bowl until it gets to the right thickness. Bran flakes, crush up some bran flakes and roll your stink bait mush into it. This will harden it up and make it easier to put on the line. Crushed saltines, this is a little tougher to do, but I’ve known some guys who swore by it. Cotton, it sounds strange, but ordinary household cotton works really well for holding stinkbait together.
The technique for making stinkbait — Put it all in the blender, turn it into mush, roll it up into a dough ball or something to make it stick together and that’s it. As Dan said, “Gourmet stinkbait!”
FISHING CLUBS
• Game and Fish planting channel catfish: Channel catfish stocked at local community ponds may still be in residence in the Yuma area at Fortuna Pond, Redondo Lake, the PAAC Pond, West Wetlands Pond and Somerton Council Avenue Pond. A reminder to continue taking precautions while fishing to stay healthy and keep the safe distances in mind. Happy fishing, everyone! I’m still happy to hear if you have fun catching — your story would be very welcome. Visit me at Jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A good time for parents to take your kids fishing to keep them from going stir-crazy - be sure to choose a location without other people (plenty of room along the Colorado River including the ponds and Mittry Lake).
• Free swimbait giveaway every day for 10 days: Bob La Londe, through his fishing forum, offers chances to win his current contest as part of fishing Arizona and the Colorado River. Visit CNC Molds N Stuff, CNCMOLDS.com. Our focus is on producing custom molds, yumabassman.com/forums-new/index.php/topic,10091.msg46209.html#msg46209. Bob La Londe with the Fishing Arizona and the Colorado River team, yumabassman.com/forums-new/index.php and CNC Molds N Stuff. Ask La Londe about the Premium 3m vinyl boat or vehicle lettering. Nominal size 18 inches long and about 2 inches high are available. Visit the website to learn what to do to try to win one of the swimbaits. Colors made in the swimbait for the giveaway will be taken from those suggested. All winners will receive at least one of each size. Small, standard, and large.
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club “Where Sportsmanship Builds Leadership”: Just offered are recommendations for a healthy day on the water! Maintain physical distance of 6 feet from others, keeping space between you and others is one of the best tools we have to avoid exposure. Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, especially in unventilated spaces. Limit close contact with others outside your household. “Your health is your responsibility.” Stay safe on the water and fish on! Keep watch here for news of when the club plans can change to having bass tournaments again, something many of us are chompin’ at the bit to get in on!
• No update at this time from other Yuma area fishing clubs: Desert Draw Anglers club, the Yuma region of American Bass or Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, other than their fishing recommendations so you’ll need to call them to learn about what their current plans are since some of the virus restrictions have been lifted: Desert Draw Anglers contact is Michael Obney, 928-750-7081; American Bass, Billy Clothier 928-919-0304; YVRGC, Travis Hurley travishurley@gmail.com or call 803-463-3655. You might also stop by the Hideaway (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma and check with them (take the time to look around at what they have while you’re there and if you have questions about fishing for bass in the Yuma area, I bet they’ll have the answers for you.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
SHOOTING SPORTS
It’s a good idea to check with the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges to learn about possible shooting matches being planned now that some health-safety restrictions have been lifted in Arizona. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice, the ranges are open from dawn to dusk (restriction still in force on staying 6-feet apart from other shooters while at the ranges).
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), is not shooting now until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are done now until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call President Rick Kelley with questions at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Check here next week for results of the Memorial Day fun shoot held at Adair Park or call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about any other archery shoots that are planned. Email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Get bi-monthly information on the club at southwestbowhunters.net.
