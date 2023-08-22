When I first came to Yuma, it was in December of 2022, smack dab in the middle of the winter athletic season, when soccer and basketball run the show.
Already a few months removed from the fall, I was going to have to wait a while for my first taste of football in Yuma County, but that wait finally came to end this past Friday.
I spent my evening split between the two local 3A games being played just 10 minutes apart from each other – Yuma High vs. River Valley and Kofa vs. Fountain Hills.
Both teams lost, but the electricity of Friday nights under the lights was undoubtedly present.
One particular touch I enjoyed at Yuma High was the inclusion of the siren from the old prison, which blares when the Criminals score a touchdown. It also goes off as the team takes the field.... behind a cop car.
A 10/10 entrance from me.