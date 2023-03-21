It’s no secret that most talented player in baseball, possibly ever, is Shohei Ohtani from Japan. The two-way player is Cy Young worthy as a pitcher and MVP-caliber at the dish.
He’s also the posterboy for recent MLB imports, especially from his homeland of Japan.
If you’ve read my previous First Takes, you know that I love baseball, and adore the World Baseball Classic.
The latest Japanese phenom showing his talents in the WBC is 21-year-old Roki Sasaki. The kid throws 103 mph, and hurls a splitter with enough movement to get any MLB player to whiff. Oh yeah, he also threw a 19-strikeout PERFECT GAME in Japan last season.
Receiving attention from scouts due to the stage that is the WBC it’s not out of the question to expect to see Sasaki in the Major Leagues in a few years. Just make sure you know that you heard it here first when he’s on your TV screens.