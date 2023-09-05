We are officially three weeks into football season (two if you’re Cibola, Gila Ridge or Yuma Catholic), and it’s time to take a look at the results of the teams around Yuma County.
The only two teams to win a game so far this season are Antelope and Yuma Catholic – both are 2-0, with Antelope observing their season bye in Week 2.
The Rams took down Palo Verde in a 12-6 slug fest, before dispatching Kofa 48-14.
Yuma Catholic pitched a second-half shutout against Marcos de Niza in their first game, winning 56-28. The Shamrocks won a much closer contest in Tucson this past Friday against Catalina Foothills 37-20.
The five remaining teams are winless – San Pasqual (first week bye), Cibola and Gila Ridge are 0-2, while Yuma High and Kofa are 0-3.
The Raiders and Hawks, as well as Crims and Kings play each other on Sept. 15.