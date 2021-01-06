Night and day.
That is how one could sum up Cam Reimers’ recent career change.
Well, sort of.
To be more to the point, the racer from Iowa switched from a career of driving a truck in short-course off-road races – where he spent as much of his time catching air as he did on the ground negotiating left and right hand turns and bone-shaking whoops – to the world of dirt track oval racing – on usually smooth, clay oval tracks, making left turns only, or as the saying goes, turning right to go left.
What’s really interesting, however, is as different as the two motorsports might be, Reimers is just as good at one as he is the other.
And he gets to prove that tonight as Reimers is one of the drivers entered in the ninth annual IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance at Cocopah Speedway, which kicks off tonight with the first of seven nights of racing.
The program will feature the IMCA Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock Divisions.
Racing is scheduled tonight, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Jan. 14, 15 and 16. The first green flag is 7 p.m. each night.
Reimers is entered in the IMCA Sport Modified Division.
What makes his story even more intriguing is Reimers is driving a car in which he has zero seat time.
He said before Tuesday night’s practice session that he made the long haul from his home in Kelley, Iowa, to Cocopah Speedway to use the seven nights of racing as a test and tune session in the new car, to prepare him for the upcoming season back home.
When all is said and done, Reimers expects to race somewhere around 50 times in 2021.
“We’re here because there is snow on the ground back home,” said Reimers with a laugh.
“This actually checks a lot of boxes for us,” he said.
“We can get a jump on the year with testing, getting the car dialed in. By the time the heavy hitting races happen I want to have this car done, have this car dialed in.”
His goal, he said, is after three nights of racing to be one of the fast cars on the track.
The trip also “gets us out of the crappy Iowa weather, it gets us to somewhere nice, it’s a chance to travel, have some fun with the family, and then market for these companies in other areas, to hit a different market in Yuma, Arizona.”
The “market” element, he explained, is what he considers his real job, marketing and branding for his sponsors, like Kicker Performance Audio, Vision Wheel and Mystik Lubricants, to name a few.
“People ask me, ‘Are you a professional race car driver?’” he said, “and it’s like, ‘No, I’m really a marketing and brand ambassador; the race car part of it, that’s the perks of it.’”
He must be good at his job, because he’s been doing it for a while.
Reimers actually began his racing career as an ATV motocross rider, starting when he was in high school, competing in national events across the country. He became so good at it that Can-Am signed him as a factory team rider.
Then the economy changed, and while Reimers considered sticking with the motocross scene, “and I thought, ‘Well I could still do it, but it beats your body up and you’re putting a lot at risk,’ and the short course off-road stuff was kinda happening and I had enough personal sponsors who said they’d try to help and supplement some of this the first year. And I went and did that in 2013, and it’s kind of grown into all of the car racing and everything ever since.”
In 2015 he notched one of the biggest wins of his career, when he drove off with the ProLite Division championship at the prestigious Off-Road World Championships at Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, Wisc.
Then it occurred to him that he might be able to better market his sponsors in a venue that raced more often, and at less expense – dirt track racing.
“If you live in central Iowa, it’s the heart of dirt track racing,” said Reimers.
“Trying to make a career out of doing this stuff, the off-road was just so expensive and it was hard to make the money, and exposure-wise it was good but it wasn’t good enough to ask for the money you needed to go racing.
“And it was a tough sell for me because I want to be able to do deals that are good for both people, and that makes me happy, it makes me comfortable.
“I was kind of looking at the dirt track stuff and I thought, with how popular grassroots is getting with big brands, big brands are kind of turning away from their big, I’ll use NASCAR as an example, your more corporate type sponsorships and they’re like, ‘Lets get boots on the ground, people who use this stuff and people who they can relate to, who aren’t some high status driver or things like that.’
“So I thought I’m going to try to maybe sell this because I can run maybe a tenth of the budge of what it costs me to run short course and I started talking to some companies and then we worked really hard behind the scenes with marketing and social media and things like that.
“And it’s been nice, and I love the racing and I love the atmosphere and the events and just kind of the laid backness and the fact that it is every working man’s hobby, and they’re good too, you know. They’re no slouches even though this is my job these are guys who work construction or whatever during the day, and they know what they’re doing, they’ve been around race cars a long time and it’s cool being from the Midwest especially right there in central Iowa.”
He said he threw out pretty much everything he knew about racing from an off-road perspective, and started from scratch.
And he was apparently a fast learner. In 2020, his first full season of racing an IMCA Sport Modified, Reimers entered 55-60 races, won three times and amassed 33 top five finishes and 41 top 10 finishes.
The decision to make the move to dirt track racing was also influenced, some, by the fact that many of Reimer’s friends were already dirt track racers. And he said watching them work on their cars and go racing three nights a week, while he worked on his off-road truck and raced once every two weeks, made him think, “I’d love to do that some day.”
“So it was kind of a little bit of a test. If I’m going to do this is it going to be my hobby and I’ll do a little bit of it and enjoy it how most people do, or can I make it make sense from a marketing side of things which is a lot of my background?” he said.
“I’m like let’s take a swing at this first year and it was pretty successful last year and we did pretty good at it.”
The hardest part, he said, was learning how to set up a car for a race on different tracks.
“The thing about these race cars, there’s a ton of good drivers, but I always say, how knowledgeable this, for lack of a better team, this Redneck engineering is, no one with any schooling in engineering, but these people understand how these race cars react and the biggest difference in a lot of the good guys is their ability to set up these cars and adapt to the night. And I’ve basically thrown myself to the wolves trying to get that aspect of it.”
And he said he doesn’t miss the off-road racing.
“I try not to regret anything as long I’m in a place to where business is successful and I’m absolutely doing what I love,” said Reimers, “and I’m having some of the most fun I’ve had racing cars right now.
“I try not to look back and go, ‘What if I would have …,’ you know. Everything is going good.”